Coronavirus: Maruti halts production at Gurgaon, Manesar plants

  • New Delhi
  • Updated: 22-03-2020 18:56 IST
The country's largest carmaker Maruti Suzuki India (MSI) on Sunday said it has decided to suspend production at its manufacturing facilities in Haryana with immediate effect due to the coronavirus outbreak. "The company will shut production and office operations at its facilities in Gurugram and Manesar (Haryana) with immediate effect till further notice," MSI said in a statement.

The company's research and development center at Rohtak will also remain closed, it added. The duration of this shutdown will depend upon government policy, MSI said.

The company's two plants in Haryana -- Manesar and Gurugram -- churn out 15.5 lakh vehicles per annum. MSI said it has been taking all recommended precautions against the spread of coronavirus, including sanitization and hygiene measures.

"As a next step, the government policy now requires closure of production and, accordingly, the company has taken a decision on production closure," it said.

