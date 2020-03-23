PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - March 23

The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. Headlines

UK warns of tougher measures on public movement https://on.ft.com/2UoaoUw Flying taxi start-up raises $240 mln from existing investors led by Tencent https://on.ft.com/2Us2ae5

UK set to launch loans scheme for small businesses https://on.ft.com/3dmXWNu Overview

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson warned UK will tighten restrictions if people fail to follow the "social distancing" rule of staying at least two metres from each other in public places. German flying taxi start-up Lilium has raised $240 million from investors led by China's Tencent Holdings to fund its next growth stage.

The British government will be launching its scheme to assist small businesses in accessing loans this week as some companies are struggling to survive as they have been hit hard by the coronavirus. (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.