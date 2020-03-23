THE GATE ACADEMY, Bangalore, Announces Free Access to its Video Lectures for GATE Aspirants and Engineering Students, Across India

BANGALORE, March 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Students across India are suffering due to the stoppage of the congregation in colleges, schools & coaching centers because of the current pandemic. Normally, engineering semester exams start in April-May and currently, students do not have access to their classrooms and with GATE exam nearing, students are unable to attend classroom coaching as social distancing is self-enforced.

As a relief to their Registered Classroom Course, THE GATE ACADEMY, has extended access to its LIVE Online Course, 'homeGATE', free of cost to its students. However, most of the coaching institutes, across India, including the bigger and older ones, are not equipped with such hi-tech online courses. Feeling responsible for the students of all such institutes, THE GATE ACADEMY has decided to extend similar facilities by providing access to their Video Lectures, completely FREE of cost, across segments, till the end of April 2020.

2nd, 4th and 6th Semester Students, across India, will be able to choose and enroll for the relevant pre-recorded Video Lectures or 'Subject-Packs' from THE GATE ACADEMY's website. Though these lectures are recorded keeping the GATE exam in mind, they will be helpful for engineering students preparing for semester exams as well, as the syllabus of the GATE exam has a complete overlap with the engineering syllabus, especially the first 3 years. These subject-wise GATE lectures will also help GATE 21 & 22 aspirants whose studies have come to a halt amid the current covid-19 health crisis.

For GATE aspirants from Hindi speaking regions, THE GATE ACADEMY has announced free access to its LIVE Online Program in Hindi, homeGATE-Hindi. Students, as per their requirement, can easily enroll for either of these courses by visiting, www.thegateacademy.com Once enrolled, students can access these video lectures on their laptops / PCs. They can also download, "TGA" App from Google Play store on their smartphones and prepare well from these video lectures, anytime anywhere.

For more details, one can also speak to their Academic Counselors on 080-40611000 or email at info@thegateacademy.com To access academic lectures, please visit: https://www.youtube.com/user/TheGateAcademy About THE GATE ACADEMY: THE GATE ACADEMY (also known as 'GATE ACADEMY' amongst students) is a premier GATE coaching institute with 50+ centers across the country. In 2016, THE GATE ACADEMY was awarded the fastest growing GATE institute in India.

THE GATE ACADEMY is also empanelled with NPIU (National Project Implementation Unit) to provide GATE training under TEQIP-III, implemented as a World Bank assisted project to improve the quality of technical education in the country. Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1136453/THE_GATE_ACADEMY_campaign.jpg PWR PWR

