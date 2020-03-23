Left Menu
THE GATE ACADEMY, Bangaluru, announces free access to its video lectures for GATE aspirants and engineering students, across India

Students across India are suffering due to the stoppage of the congregation in colleges, schools and coaching centers because of the current pandemic.

THE GATE ACADEMY, Bangaluru, announces free access to its video lectures for GATE aspirants and engineering students, across India
THE GATE ACADEMY. Image Credit: ANI

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], Mar 23, (AMI/PRNewswire): Students across India are suffering due to the stoppage of the congregation in colleges, schools and coaching centers because of the current pandemic. Normally, engineering semester exams start in April-May and currently, students do not have access to their classrooms and with GATE exam nearing, students are unable to attend classroom coaching as social distancing is self-enforced.

As a relief to their registered classroom course, THE GATE ACADEMY has extended access to its live online course, 'homeGATE', free of cost to its students. However, most of the coaching institutes, across India, including the bigger and older ones, are not equipped with such hi-tech online courses.

Feeling responsible for the students of all such institutes, THE GATE ACADEMY has decided to extend similar facilities by providing access to their video lectures, completely free of cost, across segments, till the end of April 2020. Second, fourth and sixth-semester students, across India, will be able to choose and enroll for the relevant pre-recorded video lectures or 'Subject-Packs' from THE GATE ACADEMY's website.

Though these lectures are recorded keeping the GATE exam in mind, they will be helpful for engineering students preparing for semester exams as well, as the syllabus of the GATE exam has a complete overlap with the engineering syllabus, especially the first three years. These subject-wise GATE lectures will also help GATE 21 and 22 aspirants whose studies have come to a halt amid the current COVID-19 health crisis.

For GATE aspirants from Hindi speaking regions, THE GATE ACADEMY has announced free access to its live online program in Hindi, homeGATE-Hindi. Students, as per their requirement, can easily enroll for either of these courses by visiting, www.thegateacademy.com

Once enrolled, students can access these video lectures on their laptops / PCs. They can also download, "TGA" app from Google Play store on their smartphones and prepare well from these video lectures, anytime anywhere. For more details, one can also speak to their Academic Counselors on 080-40611000 or email at info@thegateacademy.com

To access academic lectures, please visit: https://www.youtube.com/user/TheGateAcademy This story is provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PRNewswire)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

