US STOCKS-Futures slide again as coronavirus raises contraction fears

U.S. stock index futures tumbled on Monday on fears of economic damage from a growing number of national lockdowns to contain the coronavirus pandemic, with Goldman Sachs estimating a 24% plunge in U.S. real GDP in the second quarter.

At 05:15 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis were down 694 points, or 3.64%, S&P 500 e-minis were down 77.5 points, or 3.39% and Nasdaq 100 e-minis were down 194.25 points, or 2.79%. SPDR S&P 500 ETFs were down 3.17%.

The S&P 500 index closed down 4.34% at 2,304.92​ on Friday.

