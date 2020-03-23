Left Menu
Lok Sabha passes Finance Bill without discussion

  PTI
  • Newdel
  Updated: 23-03-2020 15:11 IST
  • Created: 23-03-2020 15:11 IST
Lok Sabha passed the Finance Bill 2020 without discussion on Monday. The Union government said it was an "extraordinary situation", a reference to the coronavirus pandemic, as Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman tabled the bill for passage.

The House negated amendments moved by Opposition members. Parliament is likely to be adjourned sine die on Monday.

