Lok Sabha passes Finance Bill without discussion

Lok Sabha passed the Finance Bill 2020 without discussion on Monday. The Union government said it was an "extraordinary situation", a reference to the coronavirus pandemic, as Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman tabled the bill for passage.

The House negated amendments moved by Opposition members. Parliament is likely to be adjourned sine die on Monday.

PTI RAM KR NAB SMN SMN.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.