Sikkim CM focuses on development of marginalized people in Rs

Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang on Monday presented a budget of Rs 9,100 crore for 2020-21 fiscal, laying emphasis on taking up development programmes for the vulnerable and marginalized sections of society. On the inaugural day of two-day budget session, Tamang, who also holds the finance portfolio, presented the Sikkim Krantikari Morcha (SKM) government s second budget.

The budget aims at raising the standard of living of the marginalized section of the people by implementing various schemes and programmes, the chief minister said. Of the total budget estimate, the revenue expenditure is Rs 7343.60 and capital expenditure is Rs 1756.40 crore.

While presenting the budget, Tamang said his government will strive for sustainable development in Sikkim and its people. Mediapersons were not allowed inside the House in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak.

Discussion and voting on the budget will take place on Tuesday, Speaker L B Das said. The chief minister also presented the second supplementary demands for grants relating to the Financial Year 2019-20 with a gross additional expenditure of Rs 216 crore.

He also tabled a bill seeking to amend the Sikkim Protection of Interests of Depositors (In Financial Establishments) Act, 2003. Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kunga Nima Lepcha moved the Sikkim Legislative Assembly Members (Removal of Disqualifications) Amendment Bill which proposes to include various posts to be held by legislators.

Education Minister Kunga Nima Lepcha introduced the Sikkim State University (Amendment) Bill which proposed to grant autonomous status to the Sikkim State University. Various other Bills were presented in the House.

Earlier, state Governor Ganga Prasad addressed the inaugural sitting of the budget session during which he lauded the performance of the Tamang government..

