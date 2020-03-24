Left Menu
Development News Edition

Boeing to suspend production at Washington state complex

  • PTI
  • |
  • Newyork
  • |
  • Updated: 24-03-2020 02:32 IST
  • |
  • Created: 24-03-2020 01:10 IST
Boeing to suspend production at Washington state complex
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Boeing announced Monday it will temporarily halt production at a factory complex in Washington state that manufactures long-distance planes due to the coronavirus outbreak. The aerospace giant said it plans to suspend output starting Wednesday for two weeks in the Puget Sound region, which is where the company builds the long-range 777 jets, among other models.

The company, which had already shuttered production at another major factory in Washington state due to the 737 MAX grounding, is seeking more than $60 billion in federal support for the US aerospace industry in the wake of the two crises. Monday's announcement does not affect production of the 787 planes in South Carolina.

Workers will continue to be paid during the stoppage while the company conducts "additional deep cleaning" at its facilities, Boeing said. "This necessary step protects our employees and the communities where they work and live," said Boeing Chief Executive Dave Calhoun.

A union that represents Boeing workers in Washington said a member in Everett, Washington had died as a result of COVID-19 and that the union was pressing so that members in high risk categories will be able to stay at home. The union, Machinists Union District 751, applauded Monday's announcement, saying "we hope this will reduce the rate of infection within our membership at work and in the community at large."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 18 synopsis revealed, What you can see on Mar 24

SidNaaz: 'Bhula Dunga' song, clip gets viral over social media before release

Loved Crash Landing On You? Here are some other dramas to get you nostalgic

Riverdale: Charles-Chic mystery and the future of Core Four

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

$2 trillion coronavirus aid package stalls in U.S. Senate

A far-reaching coronavirus economic stimulus package failed to advance in the U.S. Senate on Monday as Democrats said it contained too little money for states and hospitals and not enough restrictions on a fund to help big businesses. The 4...

Suspected coronavirus case among White House press corps -press group

A White House reporter is suspected of having contracted the coronavirus, the White House Correspondents Association said on Monday, raising questions about the viability of press briefings that gather dozens of journalists and Trump admini...

Patriots release K Gostkowski

The New England Patriots shed ties with another familiar face on Monday, releasing kicker Stephen Gostkowski. Franchise quarterback Tom Brady, who helped the team win six Super Bowl titles, announced last week he was leaving the franchise, ...

UK goes into three-week lockdown to tackle coronavirus spread

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has enforced the strictest curbs on movement of people for at least three weeks to try and control the spread of COVID-19 in the country, where the death toll has reached 335. In a televised address to t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020