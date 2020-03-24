Heritage Foods Limited is taking all safety precautions to deliver quality products to consumers

• Supply assurance without any disruption • Heritage is providing convenience of home delivery and e-commerce Hyderabad, March 24, 2020 – In the prevailing public health scenario, Heritage Foods Limited, being a responsible organisation is implementing safety measures for ensuring well-being of its employees and the consumers. Employees working in the corporate and admin offices have been given work from home option or to work on rotation basis.

Heritage Foods practices and believes in maintaining high quality standard of milk and milk products as per ISO and FSSAI norms. The company has taken adequate food safety measures across all the processing plants. Entire work force at the factories including vehicle crew are being screened daily before entering the plant. Every employee/worker entering the plant is scanned through thermal scanner at the security gate and anybody reporting any symptom will not be engaged and such members will be helped to get immediate medical check-up. Training on important hygiene parameters to security staff and plant personnel is taking place daily.

Commenting on the safety measures to fight against Corona Virus, Mrs. Brahmani Nara, Executive Director, Heritage Foods Limited, said, “For safe distribution and delivery of products, we are providing face masks, hand gloves and sanitizers to our sales staff and delivery team. We are also doing regular check-ups of our delivery van driver, salesman, delivery team members and anybody showing symptom will not be engaged and such members will be helped to get immediate medical check-up. We assure the consumers an uninterrupted supply of Heritage milk and milk products through home delivery and also e-commerce channel so that they don’t have to step out of their home. We are now requesting our consumers to wash the milk / curd packets with water and wipe before opening the packet as an additional precaution. PWR PWR

