Left Menu
Development News Edition

Libya says oil shutdown losses exceed $3.5 billion

  • PTI
  • |
  • Cairo
  • |
  • Updated: 24-03-2020 15:13 IST
  • |
  • Created: 24-03-2020 15:13 IST
Libya says oil shutdown losses exceed $3.5 billion

Libya's oil company says economic fallout from a protracted blockade of its vital oil facilities has resulted in losses surpassing $3.5 billion at a time when the war-torn country struggles to prevent the new coronavirus. The National Oil Corporation, which dominates Libya's critical oil industry, reported late Monday that production had been reduced to 95,837 barrels a day as of Sunday.

Powerful tribes loyal to Libya's eastern-based forces seized large export terminals and choked off major pipelines in January, aiming to starve the Tripoli-based government of crucial revenues. The eastern-based forces, led by military commander Khalifa Hifter, launched an offensive in April to capture the capital, Tripoli, clashing with an array of militias loosely allied with the U.N.-supported government. The fighting for Tripoli has ground to a stalemate in recent months.

The national oil company said the over $3.5 billion losses date back to Jan. 17, with daily losses at more than $1.1 million. It warned of a looming fuel shortage, given the government's inability to pay for imports. Oil, the lifeline of Libya's economy, has long been a key factor in the civil war as rival authorities jostle for control of oil fields and state revenue. Libya has the ninth largest known oil reserves in the world and the biggest oil reserves in Africa.

The closure of the oil facilities is seen as part of Hifter's efforts to capture Tripoli and punish adversaries there for sealing security and maritime agreements with Turkey, which opened doors for military support from Ankara. Hifter's side has accused the Tripoli-based administration of using oil revenues to finance militias and Syrian mercenaries sent by Turkey to help in the fighting against eastern-based forces.

The corporation said it has spent over $300 million since the start of the blockade to purchase and transport fuel into eastern Libya. The shutdown also comes against the backdrop of a crumbling cease-fire mediated by Russia and Turkey, which support opposing sides of the conflict in the North African country.

Authorities have not confirmed any cases of the virus, but public health officials fear the global pandemic could devastate Libya. Last week, the warring sides expressed commitment to a humanitarian pause in fighting so authorities could focus on preventing the spread of the new coronavirus. However, clashes have continued. Libya has been in turmoil since 2011, when a civil war toppled and killed longtime dictator Moammar Gadhafi.(AFP) AMS AMS

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Hantavirus: Infected person dies on bus in China; other passengers tested - report

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 18 synopsis revealed, What you can see on Mar 24

Hyun Bin and 'meat grilling' is not limited to CLOY BTS, reveals co-star

SidNaaz: 'Bhula Dunga' song, clip gets viral over social media before release

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Economic Emergency to derail fight against Coronavirus (COVID 19)

The economic emergency will be a disaster for the Indian economy and derail Indias fight against COVID 19. Central government should realize that the nation is still battling to come out from the damages caused by the sudden announcement of...

Challenges of fighting Coronavirus (COVID 19) in India

A section of media is applauding the government and congratulating the Prime Minister Narendra Modi for a successful Janata Curfew on March 22. We are not here to dispute the idea of Janata Curfew and overwhelming public participation. Its ...

Is India under-reporting coronavirus cases? What can be the repercussions?

A surge in local transmission due to lack of awareness would shift the outbreak to a new phase and drastic large-scale measures would be needed to contain it....

Vaccines, Medicines and Treatments for COVID 19: Rumors versus Reality

The scientists and doctors throughout the world are burning the midnight oil to discover a vaccine or credible treatment for the COVID 19 infected persons. Besides, the efforts are also being made to make it less contagious. Here we present...

Videos

Latest News

German Olympic chief slams IOC, backs Tokyo delay

The president of Germanys national Olympic association DOSB Alfons Hoermann on Tuesday called for the Tokyo Games to be postponed until next year and slammed the International Olympic Committee IOC for its apparent reluctance to reschedule....

2 CRPF personnel killed in incident of fratricide

Srinagar,&#160;Mar 24 PTI&#160;Two CRPF personnel were killed on Tuesday after an exchange of firing following a scuffle at Dal Lake here,&#160; officials saidThe scuffle broke out between the jawans over some issue at the place of their po...

ICMR approves Mylab's COVID-19 test kit; each kit can test 100 patients

The Indian Council of Medical Research ICMR has approved PathoDetect, the COVID-19 test kit developed by Pune-based molecular diagnostics company Mylab Discovery Solutions.Designed as per CDCWHO recommended protocol, the Mylab PathoDetect C...

Eros enters English content market through Eros Now Prime, targets metro cities

Over-the-top platform Eros Now on Tuesday announced its entry into English-language content market with the launch of Eros Now Prime. As part of that,&#160;&#160;Eros International, an NYSE-listed company and owner of Eros Now, has entered ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020