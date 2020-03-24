Left Menu
Development News Edition

UK shares join global rebound on stimulus measures

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 24-03-2020 15:54 IST
  • |
  • Created: 24-03-2020 15:54 IST
UK shares join global rebound on stimulus measures

UK shares regained some ground on Tuesday, as massive stimulus measures from central banks and governments paused the coronavirus-driven selloff even as Britain went into a lockdown. The FTSE 100 index rose 4.3%, tracking strong gains in Asia, as investors cheered the U.S. Federal Reserve's offer of unlimited expansion of asset purchases to stabilise financial markets.

"A bit of a breather from the equity market death spiral today as risk sentiment recovered after the Fed went all in," said Stephen Innes, a strategist at AxiCorp. "And there's probably a bit more gas left in the tank as the markets attempt to weigh the pros and cons of the most significant monetary policy experiment ever."

UK's commodity-heavy FTSE 100 was boosted by a jump in oil and metal prices. Oil majors BP Plc Royal Dutch Shell Plc rallied more than 15%, while the wider mining index rose 10%, led by BHP Group, Rio Tinto and Anglo American Plc. Battered travel stocks including those of Carnival Corp and InterContinental Hotels Group jumped more than 8%.

UK midcap shares also rose 4.3%. However, the main FTSE index was set for its worst month in over three decades as more companies issued profit warnings and Prime Minister Boris Johnson ordered Britons to stay at home. The number of deaths in Britain has risen to 335 from the coronavirus. Home furnishings retailer Dunelm Group dropped 3% after saying it would draw down all its available credit and cancel interim dividend payment due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Britain's biggest sportswear retailer JD Sports rose 5.5% as it delayed the publication of financial results to May, but said it has enough cash to ride out the coronavirus crisis. Latest data showed Britain's economy is shrinking at a record pace, faster than during the 2008-09 financial crisis, as businesses across the services sector shut due to the coronavirus.

The flash composite PMI sank to 37.1 from 53.0, its lowest since the survey started in January 1998 and below all forecasts in a Reuters poll of economists. "In the near term, a further fall in the PMIs to new lows is likely as containment measures are strengthened and there is a simultaneous sudden stop for many firms," UniCredit analysts wrote in a client note.

Online gambling firm 888 Holdings soared 30% after saying more people were playing casino and poker as they remained holed up in their homes, but said its 2020 core profit could be hit in the high single-digit millions of dollars.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Hantavirus: Infected person dies on bus in China; other passengers tested - report

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 18 synopsis revealed, What you can see on Mar 24

Hyun Bin and 'meat grilling' is not limited to CLOY BTS, reveals co-star

SidNaaz: 'Bhula Dunga' song, clip gets viral over social media before release

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Economic Emergency to derail fight against Coronavirus (COVID 19)

The economic emergency will be a disaster for the Indian economy and derail Indias fight against COVID 19. Central government should realize that the nation is still battling to come out from the damages caused by the sudden announcement of...

Challenges of fighting Coronavirus (COVID 19) in India

A section of media is applauding the government and congratulating the Prime Minister Narendra Modi for a successful Janata Curfew on March 22. We are not here to dispute the idea of Janata Curfew and overwhelming public participation. Its ...

Is India under-reporting coronavirus cases? What can be the repercussions?

A surge in local transmission due to lack of awareness would shift the outbreak to a new phase and drastic large-scale measures would be needed to contain it....

Vaccines, Medicines and Treatments for COVID 19: Rumors versus Reality

The scientists and doctors throughout the world are burning the midnight oil to discover a vaccine or credible treatment for the COVID 19 infected persons. Besides, the efforts are also being made to make it less contagious. Here we present...

Videos

Latest News

Sonia writes to PM Modi, seeks emergency welfare measures for construction workers

Congress president Sonia Gandhi has urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to roll out emergency welfare measures for the construction sector workers. Referring to the extraordinary circumstance due to COVID-19, Gandhi in a letter to Prime Mini...

Germany ready to mull post-virus stimulus package, but discussions at "very early stage" - source

German Finance Minister Olaf Scholz is ready to mull a post-virus stimulus package, but discussions within the government on the measures are still at a very early stage, a senior official with knowledge of the talks said on Tuesday. There ...

Amid lockdown, Bengaluru wears a deserted look

The usually busy and bustling city of Bengaluru wore a deserted look on Tuesday as Karnataka went into total lockdown, with the exception being the emergency services, to contain the spread of the coronavirus. Karnataka Chief Minister BS Ye...

Arman Financial's Wholly Owned Subsidiary 'Namra Finance Ltd' (an NBFC-MFI) Successfully Raises ₹ 66.3 Crores of Debt Capital from MUDRA, and the IIV Mikrofinanzfonds, Germany on Favourable Terms

AHMEDABAD, India, March 24, 2020 PRNewswire -- Arman Financial Services Ltd Arman, a Gujarat based non-banking financial company NBFC, with interests in microfinance, two-wheelers, and micro-enterprise MSME loans, announced that its wholly-...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020