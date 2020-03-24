Dharmendra Pradhan reviews operations of refineries, terminals, steel plants

Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas &, Steel Shri Dharmendra Pradhan, today conducted a video conference with CMDs of all PSUs of Ministries of Petroleum and Natural Gas & Steel. He reviewed the status of supplies of petroleum products in the country, operations of refineries, terminals, and steel plants and also reviewed the safety measures being taken for the employees and their families.

In a statement, Shri Pradhan later said, "We are working to ensure that supplies of essential products to the people are not disrupted. At the same time, we are ensuring the safety of our team members."

"Our team members who are putting service over self and ensuring that essential supplies are not hit, deserve applause. I have instructed CMDs to take all necessary steps to ensure the safety and well being of our employees and their family members," he further added.

"These are challenging times. We must endure, we must prevail. Our team is fully geared up to meet the challenges. Together, we shall overcome." the Minister said.

(With Inputs from PIB)

