Business highlights

  Updated: 24-03-2020 19:12 IST
  Created: 24-03-2020 19:12 IST
Following are the top business stories at 1910 hours: DEL128 BIZ-VIRUS FM-LD TAX Govt extends tax deadlines, waives ATM charges, relaxes insolvency norm ahead of eco stimulus New Delhi: The government on Tuesday extended the deadline for filing income tax and GST returns, raised threshold of default that could trigger insolvency of a company and waived charges on cash withdrawals from ATM of other banks as a precursor to a broader stimulus package for the economy distressed by the coronavirus outbreak. DEL122 BIZ-LD STOCKS-CLOSE Indian equities rebound tracking global peers amid measures to fight Covid-19 Mumbai: A day after suffering their biggest single-day collapse, benchmarks Sensex and Nifty on Tuesday staged a sharp recovery in line with global markets as investors held out hopes that measures by governments across the world will offset the economic damage caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

DEL124 BIZ-RUPEE-CLOSE Rupee settles 26 paise higher at 75.94 against US dollar Mumbai: Snapping its four-session losing run, the rupee on Tuesday gained 26 paise to settled at 75.94 (provisional) against the US dollar after Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said the government is working on an economic package to deal with the coronavirus crisis. DEL120 BIZ-VIRUS-FM-LD MARKETS Finance ministry and regulators monitoring developments, volatility in stock markets: FM New Delhi: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday said regulators and her ministry are monitoring developments and volatility in stock markets triggered by the outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic.

DEL130 BIZ-VIRUS-EXPORT-SANITISERS Govt bans export of sanitisers, all types of ventilators New Delhi: The government on Tuesday banned export of all sanitisers and ventilators with immediate effect in wake of the coronavirus outbreak. DCM8 BIZ-LD INFOSYS-SEC SEC concludes probe in whistleblower case; no further action expected: Infosys New Delhi: Infosys on Tuesday said the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has concluded the investigation in the whistleblower allegations made last year, and that it does not anticipate any further action by the regulator.

DCM25 BIZ-VIRUS-GANGWAR-WORKER AID Covid-19 outbreak: Gangwar asks CMs to provide financial aid to 3.5 cr construction workers New Delhi: Labour Minister Santosh Gangwar on Tuesday asked all state chief ministers to provide financial aid to over 3.5 crore construction workers from Rs 52,000-crore construction cess available with them amid Covid-19 outbreak. DEL56 AVI-VIRUS-INDIGO-SALARY No salary deduction during domestic flights suspension period: IndiGo tells staff Mumbai: Budget carrier IndiGo has assured its employees that it will not make any deduction in their salaries or leaves due to the suspension of domestic flights till March 31.

DCM49 BIZ-VIRUS-LD NETFLIX COVID-19: Netflix, Facebook to reduce bitrate to help mitigate network congestion New Delhi: Video streaming major Netflix and social networking giant Facebook are reducing bit rates for videos on their platforms as part of their efforts to help mitigate mobile and broadband network congestion amid the coronavirus pandemic..

