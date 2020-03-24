Left Menu
Development News Edition

Euro zone bond markets shrug off ultra-weak PMIs

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 24-03-2020 21:36 IST
  • |
  • Created: 24-03-2020 21:36 IST
Euro zone bond markets shrug off ultra-weak PMIs

Euro zone bond yields mostly shrugged off an historic slump in the region's business activity on Tuesday, with March purchasing manager index (PMI) readings laying bare the extent of the coronavirus outbreak's impact on the bloc's economies.

Bond markets had already been bracing for a huge downturn, and were weighing this against an expected rise in issuance as governments increase fiscal stimulus to counter the slowdown. Euro zone business activity crumbled, with IHS Markit's euro zone composite flash PMI plummeting to a record low of 31.4 from February's 51.6, well below the 50 level that signals growth and far lower than Reuters poll expectations.

"It's that it's a bit old news, and the developments have been really quick, so the market is more likely to trade on what's happened since," said Antoine Bouvet, senior rates strategist at ING. Further measures to lock down populations came into effect after the survey was conducted, meaning that the actual economic downturn in March is likely to be greater.

"There's been a strong market intervention by the Fed, and I think this is more conducive of a positive mood and the market," Bouvet said of the lack of market reaction. Germany's 10-year yield extended its rise with investors buying back into rebounding stock markets. The yield was last up 4 basis points on the day at -0.33.8%. The 10-year benchmark yield touched a record low of -0.90% earlier in March.

Other core euro zone bond yields also rose . "I think we have reached some kind of equilibrium trading range in safe havens," said DZ Bank strategist Rene Albrecht.

"Given the prospect for the economic downturn and much more issuance going forward, I think the level where yields are settling down is the place for them to be." Bond yields were up overall on the day alongside stocks , extending a reversal of last week's pattern, when safe-haven bonds and shares fell as investors sold liquid assets to make up for losses elsewhere.

Germany sold 2.9 billion euros of two-year bonds and retained another 1.1 billion euros with demand exceeding the amount sold by a relatively weak 1.2 times. Spain raised 10 billion euros of new seven-year bonds on Tuesday, receiving strong demand in a sign of confidence in the euro area's weaker-rated borrowers following emergency measures launched by the European Central Bank last week.

Euro zone finance ministers were on Tuesday discussing European Commission proposals to make use of the bloc's bailout fund to fight the economic impact of the coronavirus outbreak. Italy is in favour of allowing the fund to provide financial support without conditions, and also supports the issuance of common European Union bonds.

Germany, which has announced a massive fiscal stimulus plan, once again dismissed calls for joint debt issuance on Monday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Hantavirus: Infected person dies on bus in China; other passengers tested - report

Hyun Bin and 'meat grilling' is not limited to CLOY BTS, reveals co-star

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 18 synopsis revealed, What you can see on Mar 24

LHMC Students Union Conducts Survey about NEETPG Coaching

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Economic Emergency to derail fight against Coronavirus (COVID 19)

The economic emergency will be a disaster for the Indian economy and derail Indias fight against COVID 19. Central government should realize that the nation is still battling to come out from the damages caused by the sudden announcement of...

Challenges of fighting Coronavirus (COVID 19) in India

A section of media is applauding the government and congratulating the Prime Minister Narendra Modi for a successful Janata Curfew on March 22. We are not here to dispute the idea of Janata Curfew and overwhelming public participation. Its ...

Is India under-reporting coronavirus cases? What can be the repercussions?

A surge in local transmission due to lack of awareness would shift the outbreak to a new phase and drastic large-scale measures would be needed to contain it....

Vaccines, Medicines and Treatments for COVID 19: Rumors versus Reality

The scientists and doctors throughout the world are burning the midnight oil to discover a vaccine or credible treatment for the COVID 19 infected persons. Besides, the efforts are also being made to make it less contagious. Here we present...

Videos

Latest News

PM Modi announces 21-day countrywide lockdown from midnight, says social isolation only option against spread of COVID-19

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday announced a 21-day lockdown in the entire country effective from midnight to deal with the spread of coronavirus, saying that social distancing is the only option to deal with the disease, which sprea...

States reject Trump talk of restarting U.S. economy early

A week after millions of Americans began taking shelter at home from the coronavirus, states warned on Tuesday against easing restrictions too soon even though the clampdown is devastating the U.S. economy. President Donald Trump said on Mo...

No need to panic, whole country is together in this fight: Home Minister Amit Shah on lockdown.

No need to panic, whole country is together in this fight Home Minister Amit Shah on lockdown....

Dehradun Hotel sealed after Spanish citizen tested positive for COVID19

Day after a Spanish citizen was confirmed positive for coronavirus, the hotel where the person was staying has been sealed, said Shweta Choubey, Superintendent of Police, on Tuesday.The hotel where the Spanish citizen, who was confirmed pos...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020