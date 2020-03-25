Left Menu
Development News Edition

Westpac NZ urges customers to do banking online during Covid-19 lockdown

The bank plans to open 32 branches located regionally around New Zealand from 10 am to 1 pm on Wednesdays during the Level 4 lockdown to provide essential transactional banking services to customers unable to use alternative options.

Westpac NZ urges customers to do banking online during Covid-19 lockdown
Westpac NZ General Manager of Consumer Banking and Wealth, Gina Dellabarca, says customers should avoid coming into branches unless really necessary. Image Credit: Flickr

Westpac NZ is encouraging customers to do their banking online or over the phone during the Covid-19 lockdown period.

The bank plans to open 32 branches located regionally around New Zealand from 10 am to 1 pm on Wednesdays during the Level 4 lockdown to provide essential transactional banking services to customers unable to use alternative options.

Branches will be open as normal today while the country is still at Level 3.

Westpac NZ General Manager of Consumer Banking and Wealth, Gina Dellabarca, says customers should avoid coming into branches unless really necessary.

"We have a range of ways people can bank seven days a week, including ATMs, online banking and through our customer service team in our contact centre.

"A limited number of branches will be open to assist with essential transactional services for customers who are unable to do their banking through another channel," Ms. Dellabarca says.

"For the health and safety of those customers and our teams, we ask people to consider alternative ways to do their banking or to postpone non-urgent requests.

"We will continue to help our customers through this difficult time, but we ask them to help us and health authorities by banking remotely where possible."

Ms. Dellabarca asked customers telephoning the contact centre to be patient due to the high volume of calls currently being received.

Customers have a range of options to do their banking:

Westpac's ATMs are replenished regularly with cash and are cleaned daily. Smart ATMs can be used to transfer funds, deposit cash and even pay bills. Customers can also use other banks' ATMs free of charge. A list of ATMs can be found at https://www.westpac.co.nz/who-we-are/find-contact-us/find-a-branch-or-atm/

Westpac One online banking allows users to check their balance, transfer funds, set up and manage payments or apply a block to their card if it goes missing and orders a new one.

Contact centre inquiries can be made through 0800 400 600 seven days a week, however many of the things we receive calls on can be done online. For more information visit https://www.westpac.co.nz/branch-mobile-online/online-banking/Customers registered for phone banking can use the automated service through 0800 172 172.

There is a dedicated 0800 606 606 financial hardship helpline for customers who have been financially affected by Covid-19.

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Hantavirus: Infected person dies on bus in China; other passengers tested - report

Hyun Bin and 'meat grilling' is not limited to CLOY BTS, reveals co-star

Lucifer Season 5: Release date teased; Netflix might stick to 'same timeline'

Pornhub announces Free premium subscription worldwide amid CoronaVirus lockdown

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 Pandemic: Fake News Factory working overnight

Several vibrant cities of the world are facing lockdown and industries are shut. However, the fake news factory is working overnight. The infodemic on COVID 19 is equally dangerous. Here we make you aware of some of the fake news being circ...

Economic Emergency to derail fight against Coronavirus (COVID 19)

The economic emergency will be a disaster for the Indian economy and derail Indias fight against COVID 19. Central government should realize that the nation is still battling to come out from the damages caused by the sudden announcement of...

Challenges of fighting Coronavirus (COVID 19) in India

A section of media is applauding the government and congratulating the Prime Minister Narendra Modi for a successful Janata Curfew on March 22. We are not here to dispute the idea of Janata Curfew and overwhelming public participation. Its ...

Videos

Latest News

One fifth of American companies in China back to normal operations: survey

More than one fifth of American companies in China are back to normal operations after widespread disruptions caused by the coronavirus epidemic, a survey showed Wednesday. Nearly a quarter of the respondents to the survey by the American C...

MAD Lions, MIBR, Cloud9 win Flashpoint group titles

MAD Lions, MIBR and Cloud9 emerged as group champions Tuesday as the first phase of Flashpoint 1 concluded. In the Group A final, MAD Lions swept HAVU Gaming 2-0. MIBR edged Chaos EC 2-1 for the Group B title, and Cloud9 defeated Orgless 2-...

Japan's Abe explained Olympics postponement to Trump, govt spokesman says

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe explained the Tokyo 2020 Olympics delay to U.S. President Donald Trump and proposed to maintain close cooperation in a phone call between the leaders, top government spokesman Yoshihide Suga said on Wednes...

INSIGHT-In Japan, hotels lose out on Olympic bet as coronavirus spreads

The Osaka Corona Hotel in western Japan has been eerily quiet and empty the past few weeks.Our name is extremely regrettable, Kohei Fujii, the hotels sales director, said with a sigh as he sat in an empty cafe in the lobby. A sign advertisi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020