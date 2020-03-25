Westpac NZ urges customers to do banking online during Covid-19 lockdown

Westpac NZ is encouraging customers to do their banking online or over the phone during the Covid-19 lockdown period.

The bank plans to open 32 branches located regionally around New Zealand from 10 am to 1 pm on Wednesdays during the Level 4 lockdown to provide essential transactional banking services to customers unable to use alternative options.

Branches will be open as normal today while the country is still at Level 3.

Westpac NZ General Manager of Consumer Banking and Wealth, Gina Dellabarca, says customers should avoid coming into branches unless really necessary.

"We have a range of ways people can bank seven days a week, including ATMs, online banking and through our customer service team in our contact centre.

"A limited number of branches will be open to assist with essential transactional services for customers who are unable to do their banking through another channel," Ms. Dellabarca says.

"For the health and safety of those customers and our teams, we ask people to consider alternative ways to do their banking or to postpone non-urgent requests.

"We will continue to help our customers through this difficult time, but we ask them to help us and health authorities by banking remotely where possible."

Ms. Dellabarca asked customers telephoning the contact centre to be patient due to the high volume of calls currently being received.

Customers have a range of options to do their banking:

Westpac's ATMs are replenished regularly with cash and are cleaned daily. Smart ATMs can be used to transfer funds, deposit cash and even pay bills. Customers can also use other banks' ATMs free of charge. A list of ATMs can be found at https://www.westpac.co.nz/who-we-are/find-contact-us/find-a-branch-or-atm/

Westpac One online banking allows users to check their balance, transfer funds, set up and manage payments or apply a block to their card if it goes missing and orders a new one.

Contact centre inquiries can be made through 0800 400 600 seven days a week, however many of the things we receive calls on can be done online. For more information visit https://www.westpac.co.nz/branch-mobile-online/online-banking/Customers registered for phone banking can use the automated service through 0800 172 172.

There is a dedicated 0800 606 606 financial hardship helpline for customers who have been financially affected by Covid-19.

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.