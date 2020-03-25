Left Menu
Vivo India donates over one lakh masks to healthcare workers in Maharashtra

  New Delhi
  Updated: 25-03-2020 13:29 IST
  • Created: 25-03-2020 13:29 IST
Vivo India donates over one lakh masks to healthcare workers in Maharashtra

Smartphone maker Vivo India on Wednesday donated over one lakh masks to healthcare workers in Maharashtra. Maharashtra reported five new coronavirus cases since Tuesday evening, taking the number of cases in the state to 112, the highest in the country so far.

"In response to the current COVID-19 outbreak, vivo, the global smartphone brand today donated one lakh medical masks to Government of Maharashtra. The company also donated 5,000 N-95 masks that are designed to filter airborne particles," Vivo said in a statement. The country has been facing shortage of N-95 and other masks required for healthcare workers to prevent them from getting infected with deadly coronavirus.

"I thank vivo for contributing to this humanitarian cause and all other corporates should also follow suit," said Rajesh Tope, Minister for Public Health and Family Welfare, Maharashtra. The number of coronavirus cases in India rose to 562, while the death toll due to COVID-19 in the country is revised down to nine, according to Health Ministry data.

"In these crucial times, it is vital that we all stand united and contribute towards containing this global health pandemic. We have planned to suspend all our new product launches during this period. We also acknowledge the role caregivers play in these crucial times and wish to support the government to ensure their safety," Vivo India, Director Brand Strategy Nipun Marya said. The government has announced 21 day lockdown in the country to curb spread of coronavirus. During the lockdown, people will get access to essential items like grocery, fruits and vegetables, milk, medicines, telecom services etc, while non-essential services will remain shut.

