Left Menu
Development News Edition

Lockdown: Streaming platforms suspend HD, ultra-HD services until April 14

  • PTI
  • |
  • Mumbai
  • |
  • Updated: 25-03-2020 13:45 IST
  • |
  • Created: 25-03-2020 13:45 IST
Lockdown: Streaming platforms suspend HD, ultra-HD services until April 14

With people staying at home during the 21-day lockdown called by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the streaming services in India have decided to temporarily suspend HD and ultra-HD services to ensure smooth running of internet services. The lockdown, a measure taken to contain the spread of the coronavirus in the country, will lead to more traffic on the cellular network infrastructure, a release from the digital industry said post the meeting of key players.

"It was unanimously agreed that as an exceptional measure, all companies will immediately adopt measures, including temporarily defaulting HD and ultra-HD streaming to SD content or offering only SD content, at bitrates no higher than 480p on cellular networks. These voluntary measures will be in effect until April 14. All participants are immediately taking measures,” the release said. The virtual meeting on Tuesday was called by Uday Shankar, Chairman, Star & Disney India and attended by NP Singh (Sony), Sanjay Gupta (Google), Ajit Mohan (Facebook), Sudhanshu Vats (Viacom18), Gaurav Gandhi (Amazon Prime Video), Punit Goenka (Zee), Nikhil Gandhi (Tiktok), Ambika Khurana (Netflix), Karan Bedi (MX Player) and Varun Narang (Hotstar).

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Hantavirus: Infected person dies on bus in China; other passengers tested - report

Hyun Bin and 'meat grilling' is not limited to CLOY BTS, reveals co-star

Lucifer Season 5: Release date teased; Netflix might stick to 'same timeline'

Pornhub announces Free premium subscription worldwide amid CoronaVirus lockdown

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 Pandemic: Fake News Factory working overnight

Several vibrant cities of the world are facing lockdown and industries are shut. However, the fake news factory is working overnight. The infodemic on COVID 19 is equally dangerous. Here we make you aware of some of the fake news being circ...

Economic Emergency to derail fight against Coronavirus (COVID 19)

The economic emergency will be a disaster for the Indian economy and derail Indias fight against COVID 19. Central government should realize that the nation is still battling to come out from the damages caused by the sudden announcement of...

Challenges of fighting Coronavirus (COVID 19) in India

A section of media is applauding the government and congratulating the Prime Minister Narendra Modi for a successful Janata Curfew on March 22. We are not here to dispute the idea of Janata Curfew and overwhelming public participation. Its ...

Videos

Latest News

German conservative: 750 bln euro aid package probably won't be the last one we agree on

A senior German conservative said on Wednesday the aid package worth more than 750 billion euros 812.40 billion upon which the cabinet has agreed to tackle the coronavirus crisis would probably not be the last aid package parliament agrees ...

Iran president warns of tough new measures against coronavirus

Irans president warned that his government was poised to introduce tough new measures against the coronavirus on Wednesday as the death toll from one of the worlds deadliest outbreaks neared 2,000. President Hassan Rouhani said that the new...

Asia equities rally as US agrees blockbuster stimulus package

Asian equities soared again on Wednesday after US lawmakers finally agreed a mammoth stimulus package to support the worlds biggest economy against the impact of the coronavirus pandemic. While the deadly disease continues to spread, trader...

UK housebuilders Persimmon and McCarthy to close construction sites

British housebuilder Persimmon and retirement home developer McCarthy Stone are starting an orderly shutdown of their construction sites in response to the coronavirus pandemic, the companies said on Wednesday.Work on building sites has no...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020