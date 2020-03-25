Left Menu
Coronavirus impact: MRF, Maxxis India suspend production till April 14

  • Updated: 25-03-2020 14:38 IST
New Delhi, Mar 25 (PTI) Tyre makers MRF and Maxxis India on Wednesday announced temporary shutdown of their plants in wake of coronavirus pandemic. "In view of the nationwide lockdown for a period of 21 days, the operations of our head office, sales offices and plants across India will remain shut until the lockdown is lifted," MRF Ltd said in a regulatory filing.

The expected financial impact of this is not ascertainable at this stage, it added. Similarly, Maxxis India said it has suspended manufacturing operations at its Sanand facility till April 14, 2020 in view of the lockdown to contain the pandemic.

On Tuesday, Apollo Tyres and Ceat also announced plant closure due to coronavirus outbreak. PTI MSS BAL BAL.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

