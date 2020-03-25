Left Menu
Development News Edition

Productivity Hacks For Entrepreneurs That Actually Work

  • Parag Narang
  • |
  • Updated: 25-03-2020 17:49 IST
  • |
  • Created: 25-03-2020 17:49 IST
Productivity Hacks For Entrepreneurs That Actually Work
Image Credit: ANI

One thing that a lot of people will tell you is that you have to eat this really hearty breakfast and that's how you get your day started and some people might think it's got to be low carb or high fat or gluten-free or whatever it might be. I personally do something called intermittent fasting, which means that I eat in a six-hour window in the day and for me, that window is between noon and 6:00 p.m. I don't eat outside of that window, which means that I don't have breakfast, so what I do think is that your first meal of the day is extremely important, but it doesn't necessarily have to be breakfast. I think that you should hydrate really well when you get up and start your morning but the idea that you have to make time to have this high powered breakfast in order to be successful, what that means is that the day that you wake up later that you're having a stressful morning and you have to grab something on the go you're going to feel guilty and like you've done something wrong and you're just setting yourself up for a bad day. So don't worry about having breakfast, just worry about what your first meal looks like whenever you decide that should be.

The other thing is don't try to be like these people that you necessarily see as successful, because first of all, you don't know what their life is like and I'm not saying they're bad, but you just don't know what their life is like and it's different from yours and your goals can and should be different than anybody else's because your priorities are your own.

So, you don't have to think that you have to be working 22 hours a day, start multiple shopify stores and burn the candle at both ends in the middle, in order to be successful. You truly can work smarter not harder. In my own business, I'm able to work 12 hours a month and still have a successful seven-figure business, while focusing on my family, because that is the priority for me.

Something that you'll hear a lot of times is "Dress for Success", dress for the job that you want not the job that you have. There are certain situations where that might make sense, but for me, I like to dress for comfort, because at the end of the day an entrepreneur is like an athlete and you wouldn't necessarily tell an athlete to go out on the football field wearing a suit or actually you wouldn't even you wouldn't tell an army officer to wear gold chains and cufflinks to the front lines of their battle.

The other thing when you dress for comfort is that you're basically going to avoid decision fatigue, because if you have to dress for success and make all these choices about which shirt, which tie and shoes and belt. Things you're going to wear, it may sound trivial, but those decisions add up. Steve Jobs famously wore the same thing every day because he didn't want to waste brainpower deciding what to wear, you can benefit from the exact same kind of thinking.

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Hantavirus: Infected person dies on bus in China; other passengers tested - report

Hyun Bin and 'meat grilling' is not limited to CLOY BTS, reveals co-star

Lucifer Season 5: Release date teased; Netflix might stick to 'same timeline'

Pornhub announces Free premium subscription worldwide amid CoronaVirus lockdown

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 Pandemic: Fake News Factory working overnight

Several vibrant cities of the world are facing lockdown and industries are shut. However, the fake news factory is working overnight. The infodemic on COVID 19 is equally dangerous. Here we make you aware of some of the fake news being circ...

Economic Emergency to derail fight against Coronavirus (COVID 19)

The economic emergency will be a disaster for the Indian economy and derail Indias fight against COVID 19. Central government should realize that the nation is still battling to come out from the damages caused by the sudden announcement of...

Challenges of fighting Coronavirus (COVID 19) in India

A section of media is applauding the government and congratulating the Prime Minister Narendra Modi for a successful Janata Curfew on March 22. We are not here to dispute the idea of Janata Curfew and overwhelming public participation. Its ...

Videos

Latest News

Novel coronavirus unlikely to disappear in summer, EU report

The new coronavirus is unlikely to disappear in summer, the European Union agency for disease control said on Wednesday, in a stark warning that the epidemic could continue when temperatures rise unless measures to hamper it are applied.The...

Most of my time now is spent in tracking updates on COVID-19, says Harbhajan

Sport is now the last thing on Harbhajan Singhs mind and as the world grapples with the COVID-19 pandemic, the cricketer is spending time tracking updates on the unprecedented crisis and hoping that this too shall pass. Like all others, the...

Majority of Poles want presidential election postponed amid coronavirus - survey

Nearly three-quarters of Poles think a presidential election due on May 10 should be postponed, according to an opinion poll released on Wednesday, as Poland combats the coronavirus.The nationalist Law and Justice PiS government has closed ...

Coronavirus: 2 more test positive, total confirmed cases rises to 31 in Punjab

The number of coronavirus patients on Wednesday rose to 31 in Punjab with two persons contracting infection in the state, officials said. One person, who had no travel history, tested positive in Ludhiana, according to media bulletin issued...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020