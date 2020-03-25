Productivity Hacks For Entrepreneurs That Actually Work

One thing that a lot of people will tell you is that you have to eat this really hearty breakfast and that's how you get your day started and some people might think it's got to be low carb or high fat or gluten-free or whatever it might be. I personally do something called intermittent fasting, which means that I eat in a six-hour window in the day and for me, that window is between noon and 6:00 p.m. I don't eat outside of that window, which means that I don't have breakfast, so what I do think is that your first meal of the day is extremely important, but it doesn't necessarily have to be breakfast. I think that you should hydrate really well when you get up and start your morning but the idea that you have to make time to have this high powered breakfast in order to be successful, what that means is that the day that you wake up later that you're having a stressful morning and you have to grab something on the go you're going to feel guilty and like you've done something wrong and you're just setting yourself up for a bad day. So don't worry about having breakfast, just worry about what your first meal looks like whenever you decide that should be.

The other thing is don't try to be like these people that you necessarily see as successful, because first of all, you don't know what their life is like and I'm not saying they're bad, but you just don't know what their life is like and it's different from yours and your goals can and should be different than anybody else's because your priorities are your own.

So, you don't have to think that you have to be working 22 hours a day, start multiple shopify stores and burn the candle at both ends in the middle, in order to be successful. You truly can work smarter not harder. In my own business, I'm able to work 12 hours a month and still have a successful seven-figure business, while focusing on my family, because that is the priority for me.

Something that you'll hear a lot of times is "Dress for Success", dress for the job that you want not the job that you have. There are certain situations where that might make sense, but for me, I like to dress for comfort, because at the end of the day an entrepreneur is like an athlete and you wouldn't necessarily tell an athlete to go out on the football field wearing a suit or actually you wouldn't even you wouldn't tell an army officer to wear gold chains and cufflinks to the front lines of their battle.

The other thing when you dress for comfort is that you're basically going to avoid decision fatigue, because if you have to dress for success and make all these choices about which shirt, which tie and shoes and belt. Things you're going to wear, it may sound trivial, but those decisions add up. Steve Jobs famously wore the same thing every day because he didn't want to waste brainpower deciding what to wear, you can benefit from the exact same kind of thinking.

