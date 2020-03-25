Coronavirus: Economic census survey to take a month for completion after lockdown ends

The survey report of the ongoing 7th Economic Cenus will be completed in one month after the nationwide lockdown ends on April 14. The survey for the 7th Economic Census is being conducted nationwide through common services centres (CSCs) and was expected to be completed by March 2020. "It will take about a month from the date when lockdown ends to complete the economic census survey," CSC e-Goverance Services India CEO Dinesh Tyagi told PTI. The Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation (MoSPI) has tied up with CSC e-Governance Service for the 7th Economic Census

Over 1.5 lakh trained enumerators have been deployed for the nationwide survey who will visit 35 crore establishments and households to carry out the Census Started in 1977, only six economic censuses have been done so far due to massive work involving in-depth survey and data compilation

This is the first time economic census is being done using digital platform which has reduced time for survey to 6 months from 2 years earlier.

