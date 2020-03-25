Left Menu
Development News Edition

COVID-19: Delivery from online grocery platforms comes to halt

  • PTI
  • |
  • Kolkata
  • |
  • Updated: 25-03-2020 21:15 IST
  • |
  • Created: 25-03-2020 21:15 IST
COVID-19: Delivery from online grocery platforms comes to halt

Leading online grocery platforms have temporarily suspended their services in and around the city, following a sudden surge in demand amid the nationwide lockdown to prevent the spread of coronavirus, officials said on Wednesday. They alleged that delivery executives were stopped by local authorities to perform their duties even though essential services were kept out of the purview of the 21-day lockdown.

In a notice to its customers, BigBasket said, "We are not operational due to restrictions imposed by local authorities on the movement of goods in spite of clear guidelines provided by central authorities to enable essential services. We are working with the relevant authorities to be back soon." The online platform also said it is "currently experiencing unprecedented demand". Walmart-owned Flipkart also said it was suspending its operations temporarily as India entered into the lockdown to contain the spread of Covid-19 pandemic.

Another online grocery portal Grofers said, "We will be back shortly". "Delivery executives have been stopped at check points and several warehouses remained closed as per instructions by the local authorities," Grofers head customers experience Sunnet Gupta said.

A home-delivery grocer, kolkatabazar, also flagged concern about its inability to deliver essential items. Police sources said they have to make sure that people remain indoors as part of social distancing guidelines.

Customers also complained that they could not be able to place orders on the Spencers' online platform. A senior official of Spencer's did not respond to queries.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had on Tuesday announced a complete lockdown across the country for 21 days, asserting that social distancing is the only way out for the country in its decisive battle against the coronavirus. Union Health Ministry said the number of COVID-19 cases in the country soared to 606 and the death toll rose to 10.

However, the Centre on Wednesday asked state governments to resolve immediately the problems being faced by the e-commerce sector in delivering essential goods. West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said people engaged by online platforms for delivery of food items, vegetable vendors and those in other essential services should not be stopped by police during the lockdown.

Amazon India had on Tuesday said it has temporarily stopped taking orders and disabled shipment of low-priority products as it focuses on delivery of essential items like household staples, hygiene and other high-priority products. PTI dc BSM BDC BDC

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Hantavirus: Infected person dies on bus in China; other passengers tested - report

Hyun Bin and 'meat grilling' is not limited to CLOY BTS, reveals co-star

Lucifer Season 5: Release date teased; Netflix might stick to 'same timeline'

BRIEF-Zambia's President Edgar Lungu Says Coronavirus Cases Rise To 12

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Geopolitics in the time of Pandemic: How COVID 19 is defining a New World Order

While we are confined in our homes, the world is changing faster than ever. The transformation is happening in almost all the walks of life but the million-dollar question is Who will lead the post-pandemic world...

COVID 19 Pandemic: Fake News Factory working overnight

Several vibrant cities of the world are facing lockdown and industries are shut. However, the fake news factory is working overnight. The infodemic on COVID 19 is equally dangerous. Here we make you aware of some of the fake news being circ...

Economic Emergency to derail fight against Coronavirus (COVID 19)

The economic emergency will be a disaster for the Indian economy and derail Indias fight against COVID 19. Central government should realize that the nation is still battling to come out from the damages caused by the sudden announcement of...

Challenges of fighting Coronavirus (COVID 19) in India

A section of media is applauding the government and congratulating the Prime Minister Narendra Modi for a successful Janata Curfew on March 22. We are not here to dispute the idea of Janata Curfew and overwhelming public participation. Its ...

Videos

Latest News

Wise decision to postpone Olympics, says Donald Trump

US President Donald Trump on Wednesday welcomed the decision of postponing the Tokyo Olympics to next year due to the coronavirus pandemic. Congratulations to Prime Minister Abe of Japan, and the IOC, on their very wise decision to present ...

British parliament approves emergency coronavirus legislation

Britains upper house of parliament on Wednesday approved emergency legislation designed to help the government tackle the coronavirus outbreak, paving the way for the far-reaching bill to become law.The laws will create temporary powers acr...

Mumbai police use drones for announcement about coronavirus,

The Mumbai police on Wednesday used drones for making a public announcement about the measures to tackle the coronavirus epidemic and the ongoing lockdown. The announcement warned people to keep away from roads and stay at home.Drones fitte...

There's no certain conclusion to origin of COVID-19: Chinese Embassy

Research by the scientists from the United States, Europe, China, Japan, and the World Health Organisation WHO show no certain origin of the coronavirus despite Wuhan first reported the outbreak, said a spokesperson in the Chinese Embassy i...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020