Left Menu
Development News Edition

Singapore unveils USD 33.17 bn economic package to tide through coronavirus crisis

  • PTI
  • |
  • Singapore
  • |
  • Updated: 26-03-2020 17:54 IST
  • |
  • Created: 26-03-2020 17:54 IST
Singapore unveils USD 33.17 bn economic package to tide through coronavirus crisis

Singapore on Thursday unveiled a "landmark" package of SGD 48.4 billion (USD 33.17 billion) to support its workers and businesses as the country stepped up measures to deal with the economic fallout of the COVID-19 pandemic. The stimulus is in addition to the SGD 6.4 billion (USD 4.4 billion) announced in its Budget last month to tide through the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. The two support packages amount to 11 per cent of the country's gross domestic product (GDP). "This is a landmark package and necessary response to a unique situation," Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Heng Swee Keat told Parliament while unveiling the stimulus. To fund this supplementary budget, the government will draw up to SGD 17 billion (USD 1,18,15,442) from Singapore's reserves, Heng said.

President Halimah Yacob has given her in-principle approval for drawing the reserves. Heng said the coronavirus pandemic is a public health crisis, an economic shock and a social test -- all rolled into one.

"It is an unprecedented crisis of a highly complex nature. The global shocks from coronavirus will deeply impact Singapore's open economy, which could see its worst economic contraction since independence," he said. According to preliminary official data, the Singapore economy is shrinking 2.2 per cent year-on-year in the first quarter. "This extraordinary situation calls for extraordinary measures," Heng said, adding that more than one-third of the "resilience budget" is dedicated to saving jobs and supporting workers. Singapore has so far reported 631 COVID-19 cases, including two deaths. The global death toll from COVID-19 soared to over 21,000 and over three billion people were locked down in their homes, triggering a massive financial shock worldwide.

On Wednesday, financial ratings agency Moody's estimated the US economy shrinking by 2.0 per cent and the eurozone by 2.2 per cent..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

BRIEF-Zambia's President Edgar Lungu Says Coronavirus Cases Rise To 12

Pakistan's coronavirus tally nears 1000; 7 dead

Baba Vanga prediction: Did the blind Bulgarian mystic predict coronavirus?

Banks launch special emergency loans for customers amid COVID-19 crisis

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Trade War, COVID 19 and Beyond: How Pandemic is defining a New World Order

While we are confined in our homes, the world is changing faster than ever. Geopolitics in the time pandemic is defining a new world order. The transformation is happening in almost all the walks of life but the million-dollar question is ...

India on lockdown: Are home deliveries safe from coronavirus?

The companies in the industry have taken several steps to minimize the risk but the delivery agents are still out there all day and are on the frontline in terms of exposure and risk to the spread of COVID 19. ...

Geopolitics in the time of Pandemic: How COVID 19 is defining a New World Order

While we are confined in our homes, the world is changing faster than ever. The transformation is happening in almost all the walks of life but the million-dollar question is Who will lead the post-pandemic world...

COVID 19 Pandemic: Fake News Factory working overnight

Several vibrant cities of the world are facing lockdown and industries are shut. However, the fake news factory is working overnight. The infodemic on COVID 19 is equally dangerous. Here we make you aware of some of the fake news being circ...

Videos

Latest News

Life in lockdown UK throws up armies of volunteers

The UK is on day three of its lockdown to curb the spread of the coronavirus pandemic and as the message took a while to sink in, people are increasingly heeding the governments advice to stay at home with a sea of volunteers coming up with...

Corona-positive man escapes from quarantine, police track him to his home in Rajasthan's Jhunjhunu

A 21-year-old coronavirus positive patient triggered a scare after he escaped from a quarantine facility in Jhunjhunu district only to be brought back by authorities after he was found at his home. Health department officials have taken the...

Dutch-Belgian border village left half open, half shut by virus

M easures to halt the spread of the coronavirus have created an odd situation in a village straddling the Dutch-Belgian border where opposite sides of the road are in different countries. For decades residents have freely gone about their b...

COVID-19 lockdown: Health Ministry allows doorstep delivery of essential medicines

Amid the ongoing nationwide lockdown to contain COVID-19 outbreak, the Union Health Ministry on Thursday allowed doorstep delivery of essential medicines as part of an effort to restrict peoples movement further. According to a notification...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020