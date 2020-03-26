Left Menu
Development News Edition

JK Tyre to raise stake in subsidiary Cavendish Industries

JK Tyre and lndustries said on Thursday its board of directors has approved plan to increase in its subsidiary Cavendish Industries.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 26-03-2020 17:56 IST
  • |
  • Created: 26-03-2020 17:56 IST
JK Tyre to raise stake in subsidiary Cavendish Industries
JK Tyre is among top 25 manufacturers in the world. Image Credit: ANI

JK Tyre and lndustries said on Thursday its board of directors has approved plan to increase in its subsidiary Cavendish Industries. JK Tyre already holds 69 per cent of equity shares in Cavendish Industries while its subsidiary JK Tornel SA De CV Mexico holds 16 per cent. Thus the combined holding of JK Tyre along with its subsidiary is 85 per cent.

To mobilise long-term finance for corporate purposes and meet requirements of funds for expansion of the tyre plant at Laksar near Haridwar, JK Tyre is making a preferential issue of equity shares up to an aggregate amount of Rs 75 crore. "This will also strengthen the company's financial base as mobilisation of funds is by way of equity," it said in a statement. The acquisition of equity shares at a cost of Rs 75 crore is expected to be complete within 15 days.

"With this transaction, the shareholding will go up from 85 per cent to 86.41 per cent." Cavendish Industries is a manufacturer of automotive tyres, tubes and flaps which is also the prime business of JK Tyre. Its turnover in 2018-19 totalled Rs 2,316 crore, up from Rs 1,670 crore in the previous fiscal year.

JK Tyre and Industries is a leading tyre manufacturer in India and among top 25 manufacturers in the world. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

BRIEF-Zambia's President Edgar Lungu Says Coronavirus Cases Rise To 12

Pakistan's coronavirus tally nears 1000; 7 dead

Baba Vanga prediction: Did the blind Bulgarian mystic predict coronavirus?

Banks launch special emergency loans for customers amid COVID-19 crisis

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Trade War, COVID 19 and Beyond: How Pandemic is defining a New World Order

While we are confined in our homes, the world is changing faster than ever. Geopolitics in the time pandemic is defining a new world order. The transformation is happening in almost all the walks of life but the million-dollar question is ...

India on lockdown: Are home deliveries safe from coronavirus?

The companies in the industry have taken several steps to minimize the risk but the delivery agents are still out there all day and are on the frontline in terms of exposure and risk to the spread of COVID 19. ...

Geopolitics in the time of Pandemic: How COVID 19 is defining a New World Order

While we are confined in our homes, the world is changing faster than ever. The transformation is happening in almost all the walks of life but the million-dollar question is Who will lead the post-pandemic world...

COVID 19 Pandemic: Fake News Factory working overnight

Several vibrant cities of the world are facing lockdown and industries are shut. However, the fake news factory is working overnight. The infodemic on COVID 19 is equally dangerous. Here we make you aware of some of the fake news being circ...

Videos

Latest News

Life in lockdown UK throws up armies of volunteers

The UK is on day three of its lockdown to curb the spread of the coronavirus pandemic and as the message took a while to sink in, people are increasingly heeding the governments advice to stay at home with a sea of volunteers coming up with...

Corona-positive man escapes from quarantine, police track him to his home in Rajasthan's Jhunjhunu

A 21-year-old coronavirus positive patient triggered a scare after he escaped from a quarantine facility in Jhunjhunu district only to be brought back by authorities after he was found at his home. Health department officials have taken the...

Dutch-Belgian border village left half open, half shut by virus

M easures to halt the spread of the coronavirus have created an odd situation in a village straddling the Dutch-Belgian border where opposite sides of the road are in different countries. For decades residents have freely gone about their b...

COVID-19 lockdown: Health Ministry allows doorstep delivery of essential medicines

Amid the ongoing nationwide lockdown to contain COVID-19 outbreak, the Union Health Ministry on Thursday allowed doorstep delivery of essential medicines as part of an effort to restrict peoples movement further. According to a notification...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020