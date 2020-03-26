Left Menu
NIHWN Introduces 'Sanjeevan', an Innovative COVID-19 Self Evaluation Assessment Platform

  • PTI
  • |
  • Hyderabad
  • |
  • Updated: 26-03-2020 18:18 IST
  • |
  • Created: 26-03-2020 18:18 IST
HYDERABAD, India, March 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Coronavirus is indeed challenging the existence of mankind and threatening the very base of societal living. At times like this, the survival of humankind falls on the shoulders of indigenous health tech innovations, more than ever before. These are the types of innovations that can empower more than 769 Crore world citizens to be self-assisted and self-educated by reducing the false load on the healthcare and wellness systems; thus allowing the systems in place to be utilized where they are needed the most. Sanjeevan HealthTech AI Engine by NIHWN.Co intends to provide 'Bharath's First Comprehensive Self Evaluation Assessment Platform' that would aid in identifying 'At-Risk Patients' of COVID-19 for more than 130 Crore Indian Citizens as well as the citizens of the world. Sanjeevan is a 'HealthWellnessTech Artificial Intelligence Engine' of NIHWN.Co; a result of decades of innovative research work that is indigenously 'Made in Bharath'. Its primary objective is to empower crores of people and their families to lead healthy lives by assisting them in their self-diagnosing process along with various other psychological/physiological problems extended for COVID-19. NIHWN can be downloaded from the Google Playstore: https://tinyurl.com/NIHWNgoogle or the Apple Appstore: https://tinyurl.com/NIHWNapple to assess COVID-19 risks for family, friends and loved ones. One can also receive detailed reports regarding the same, along with a host of downloadable resources; all free of cost.

About NIHWN.Co National Integrated Health Wellness Care Network is a real time medical and wellness care platform of StartUpIndia awarded Bharath HealthCare P LIMITED, HealthTech division of prestigious KOTII GROUP. Our core purpose is to empower crores of people and their families in seeking medical care by connecting them to lakhs of proven, experienced and qualified medical and wellness professionals from nearby neighbourhoods, enabling them to lead healthy lives. For more details, please visit: https://www.nihwn.co About Bharath HealthCare P LIMITED We at Bharath HealthCare P LIMITED aim to be empower more than 769 Crore people across 230+ countries by tending to their health and wellness requirements. We are proud to be engaged in HealthTech innovations alongside Harvard Global High, USA and Sri Venkateswara Institute of Medical Sciences, Tirupati.

For more details, please visit: https://www.bhclpl.org , part of KOTII GROUP https://www.kgvpl.com . PWR PWR.

