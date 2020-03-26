Around 84pc working professionals hit by coronavirus outbreak: Report

New Delhi, Mar 26 (PTI) The coronavirus outbreak has impacted the business of a vast majority of urban Indian working professionals and cancelled or delayed business trips emerged as the most visible initial impact of the pandemic, according to a report. The report by YouGov, a market research firm, said more than eight in ten (84 per cent) business professionals surveyed claimed the coronavirus had a large or moderate impact on their business. Only 8 per cent said the impact was minor and 7 per cent claimed to have no impact at all. "A vast majority of urban Indian working professionals claim the Coronavirus has impacted their business. Although cancelled or delayed business trips emerged as the most visible initial impact of the virus, declining sales are expected to be the greatest commercial woe in the future, " the report highlighted.

YouGov collected online data from Indian professionals with designations of senior business managers and above and between March 17 to March 22. According to the report, not only do Indian working professionals see a bleak future for their businesses but the vast majority (93 per cent) feel the Coronavirus will have a large to moderate impact on the country's overall economy.

