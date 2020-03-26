Left Menu
Development News Edition

Xi calls for all-out global war against coronavirus, moots tariff cuts

  • PTI
  • |
  • Beijing
  • |
  • Updated: 26-03-2020 21:21 IST
  • |
  • Created: 26-03-2020 21:21 IST
Xi calls for all-out global war against coronavirus, moots tariff cuts

Battling the coronavirus at home, Chinese President Xi Jinping on Thursday called for an all-out global war against the pandemic and proposed tariff cuts and removal of trade barriers to prevent the global economy slipping into recession. Speaking at the unprecedented virtual G20 Summit on COVID-19 through, Xi said the world needs to be resolute in fighting an all-out global war against coronavirus which has created an unprecedented health crisis.

"This is a virus that respects no borders. The outbreak we are battling is our common enemy. All must work together to build a strongest global network of control and treatment that the world has ever seen," Xi said through videoconference. Xi's statement came amid growing international criticism of China's reported failure to be fully transparent in reporting the COVID-19 outbreak in the central Chinese city of Wuhan last year.

Xi said the community of nations must move swiftly to stem the spread of the virus and China will be more than ready to share its good practices, conduct joint research and development of drugs and vaccines, and provide assistance where it can to countries hit by the pandemic. He said China has set up its online COVID-19 knowledge centre that is open to all countries.

About the pandemic's impact on global economy, Xi asked G20 members to cut tariffs, remove barriers and facilitate the unfettered flow of trade. He called on all G20 members to take collective actions, send a strong signal and restore confidence for global economic recovery.

Leaders of the G20 major economies held the online summit in a bid to fend off a coronavirus-triggered recession, after criticism the group has been slow to address the crisis. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, US President Donald Trump, Russian President Vladimir Putin and other G20 leaders joined the emergency summit chaired by Saudi Arabia's King Salman. The talks come as the global death toll from COVID-19 soared to more than 21,000 and over three billion people were locked down in their homes, triggering a massive financial shock worldwide.

Xi urged enhanced international macro-economic policy coordination to prevent the world economy from falling into recession. Noting that the outbreak has disrupted production and demand across the globe, Xi said countries need to leverage and coordinate their macro policies to counter the negative impact and prevent the world economy from falling into recession.

He called on countries to implement strong and effective fiscal and monetary policies, better coordinate financial regulation and jointly keep the global industrial and supply chains stable. He said China will contribute to a stable world economy by continuing to advance reform and opening-up, widen market access, improve the business environment and expand imports and outbound investment.

China will increase its supply of active pharmaceutical ingredients, daily necessities, and anti-epidemic and other supplies to the international market, he said, referring to global concerns over the disruption of global supply chain after China went into lockdown mode in January to deal with the virus outbreak. China did not report any new local coronavirus infections for the second consecutive day on Wednesday, but the number of imported COVID-19 cases rose sharply to 67 after the deadly virus was brought under control in its epicentre Wuhan, health officials said on Thursday.

China's National Health Commission (NHC) said on Thursday, 67 new confirmed cases were recorded, up from 47 a day earlier, all of which were imported. On Wednesday, six deaths were reported from Hubei province taking the death toll in China to 3,287 people and total number of cases to 81,285.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

BRIEF-Zambia's President Edgar Lungu Says Coronavirus Cases Rise To 12

Baba Vanga prediction: Did the blind Bulgarian mystic predict coronavirus?

Pakistan's coronavirus tally nears 1000; 7 dead

Banks launch special emergency loans for customers amid COVID-19 crisis

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Trade War, COVID 19 and Beyond: How Pandemic is defining a New World Order

While we are confined in our homes, the world is changing faster than ever. Geopolitics in the time pandemic is defining a new world order. The transformation is happening in almost all the walks of life but the million-dollar question is ...

India on lockdown: Are home deliveries safe from coronavirus?

The companies in the industry have taken several steps to minimize the risk but the delivery agents are still out there all day and are on the frontline in terms of exposure and risk to the spread of COVID 19. ...

Geopolitics in the time of Pandemic: How COVID 19 is defining a New World Order

While we are confined in our homes, the world is changing faster than ever. The transformation is happening in almost all the walks of life but the million-dollar question is Who will lead the post-pandemic world...

COVID 19 Pandemic: Fake News Factory working overnight

Several vibrant cities of the world are facing lockdown and industries are shut. However, the fake news factory is working overnight. The infodemic on COVID 19 is equally dangerous. Here we make you aware of some of the fake news being circ...

Videos

Latest News

AP govt cancels annual exams for class VI-IX students; Declare

all pass Amaravati, Mar 26 PTI The Andhra Pradesh government on Thursday decided to cancel the annual examinations for classes VI to IX and promote all students to the next class. Since the state has been under a lockdown to check the ...

Iraq, Lebanon extend government restrictions to combat virus

Iraq and Lebanon extended on Thursday government-imposed restrictions on movement for two more weeks, the latest measures announced to stem the spread of the new coronavirus. In Iran, the death toll jumped by 157, prompting new steps to lim...

Marking road with brick, Mamata demonstrates how to maintain social distance

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee visited several markets in Kolkata on Thursday amid the national lockdown and interacted with the people, as she picked up a brick and marked circles on the road, demonstrating how to maintain social distance ...

Classes 6th, 9th students in Andhra will be promoted without exam: Jagan Reddy

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has said that students of classes 6th to 9th in the state will be promoted to the next class without examination. The Chief Minister held a review meeting of the education department along ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020