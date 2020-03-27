PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - March 27

The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. Headlines

- Volkswagen calls on ECB to accelerate emergency lending https://on.ft.com/2QNzvz4 - Next bows to staff pressure and halts online sales https://on.ft.com/3dAfTbl

- Banks call for freeze on UK housing market https://on.ft.com/39nsDil Overview

- Volkswagen AG has reached out to the European Central Bank to speed up the bank's buying of commercial papers directly from companies to help them counter the effects of the coronavirus outbreak. - Fashion retailer Next Plc has stopped taking online orders during the coronavirus outbreak, bowing to staff pressure.

- Banks in the U.K. are pressing for a full housing market suspension after the government told home buyers and sellers to delay transactions due to the coronavirus pandemic. (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)

