Left Menu
Development News Edition

Highlights of RBI's monetary statement

  • PTI
  • |
  • Mumbai
  • |
  • Updated: 27-03-2020 14:16 IST
  • |
  • Created: 27-03-2020 14:16 IST
Highlights of RBI's monetary statement

Following are the highlights of the seventh bi-monthly monetary statement for 2019-20 by the RBI amid COVID-19 pandemic: * Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) advances meeting scheduled for Apr 1-3 * Repo rate slashed by 75 basis points to 4.4% * Reverse repo rate cut sharply by 90 basis points to 4% making unattractive for banks to deposit funds * MPC votes unanimously for a reduction in the policy repo rate * MPC decides to continue with the accommodative stance as long as it is necessary * Committee votes 4:2 in favour of rate cut; unanimous on change in stance * 2 MPC members Chetan Ghate and Pami Dua voted for a 50 bps rate cut * Several measures taken to infuse liquidity of about Rs 3.74 lakh crore into the financial system * RBI to undertake repo operation to infuse Rs 1 lakh crore * Cash Reserve Ratio (CRR) cut sharply by 100 bps to 3 per cent releasing Rs 1.37 lakh cr into the system * RBI assures to work in mission mode, monitoring the evolving financial market and macroeconomic conditions * MPC for the first time advances meeting date and refrains from giving next meeting date in the wake of evolving situation * GDP growth rate of 5% for 2019-20 at risk from the impact of pandemic * Global slowdown to deepen with adverse implication for India; crude oil slump upside for country * Upside growth impulses to emanate from monetary, fiscal measures and the early containment of COVID-19 * Food prices to soften further on back of record foodgrain production * MPC refrains from giving out growth, inflation outlook for coming fiscal on uncertain outlook * RBI permits all lending institutions to allow 3-month moratorium on payment of installments on term loans * Moratorium on term loan, deferring of interest on working capital will not classify as default * RBI urges banks and other financial institutions to do all they can to keep credit flowing * All instruments - conventional and unconventional - on table to support financial stability and revive growth * RBI assures that banking system in India safe; deposits safe in private bank; public should not resort to panic withdrawal * RBI says macroeconomic fundamental stronger than that in aftermath of 2008 financial market crisis * Last tranche of the capital conservation buffer (CCB) for banks deferred for 6 months to Sep * The minutes of the MPC to be published by April 13.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

This Is Us Season 4 finale: How are Kevin's twins so much younger than Jack Junior?

Song Hye-Kyo’s ex-hubby Song Joong-Ki returns to S Korea, actor under self-quarantine

Mia Khalifa didn't take shower for 2 days, know more on her recent activities

Trade War, COVID 19 and Beyond: How Pandemic is defining a New World Order

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ebola to COVID 19: Has Geopolitics prevailed over Professionalism in WHO

World Health Organization WHO is perceived as one of the most professional bodies of the United Nations. However, the role of WHO has come under question in handling outbreak two deadly diseases Ebola Viral Disease EVD and novel Coronaviru...

Trade War, COVID 19 and Beyond: How Pandemic is defining a New World Order

While we are confined in our homes, the world is changing faster than ever. Geopolitics in the time pandemic is defining a new world order. The transformation is happening in almost all the walks of life but the million-dollar question is ...

India on lockdown: Are home deliveries safe from coronavirus?

The companies in the industry have taken several steps to minimize the risk but the delivery agents are still out there all day and are on the frontline in terms of exposure and risk to the spread of COVID 19. ...

Geopolitics in the time of Pandemic: How COVID 19 is defining a New World Order

While we are confined in our homes, the world is changing faster than ever. The transformation is happening in almost all the walks of life but the million-dollar question is Who will lead the post-pandemic world...

Videos

Latest News

US STOCKS-Futures fall after strong three-day rally as virus threat continues

U.S. stock index futures fell on Friday, a day after the SP 500 and Dow posted their best three-day run since the 1930s, as the United States faced the prospect of becoming the next global epicenter of the coronavirus pandemic.Despite a jit...

EXCLUSIVE-Japan favours home-grown design for next-generation fighter after rejecting foreign plans - sources

Japan wants to develop a stealth fighter domestically, rejecting designs from Lockheed Martin Corp and Boeing Co in the United States and Britains BAE Systems PLC, three sources with knowledge of the program told Reuters.That would put Japa...

COVID-19: HC asks Centre to explain steps taken for evacuation of Indian students from Bangladesh

The Delhi High Court on Friday asked the Centre to explain steps taken by it to evacuate around 580 Indian medical students who are stranded in Bangladesh due to the coronavirus pandemic. A bench of justices Siddharth Mridul and Talwant Sin...

Maha: 5 COVID-19 patients discharged in Pune, Pimpri Chinchwad

Five COVID-19 patients- two from Pune and three from neighbouring Pimpri Chinchwad- have been discharged from the civic-run hospitals following their recovery, officials said on Friday. Two patients admitted to Naidu Hospital in Pune were d...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020