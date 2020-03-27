Highlights of RBI's monetary statement

Following are the highlights of the seventh bi-monthly monetary statement for 2019-20 by the RBI amid COVID-19 pandemic: * Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) advances meeting scheduled for Apr 1-3 * Repo rate slashed by 75 basis points to 4.4% * Reverse repo rate cut sharply by 90 basis points to 4% making unattractive for banks to deposit funds * MPC votes unanimously for a reduction in the policy repo rate * MPC decides to continue with the accommodative stance as long as it is necessary * Committee votes 4:2 in favour of rate cut; unanimous on change in stance * 2 MPC members Chetan Ghate and Pami Dua voted for a 50 bps rate cut * Several measures taken to infuse liquidity of about Rs 3.74 lakh crore into the financial system * RBI to undertake repo operation to infuse Rs 1 lakh crore * Cash Reserve Ratio (CRR) cut sharply by 100 bps to 3 per cent releasing Rs 1.37 lakh cr into the system * RBI assures to work in mission mode, monitoring the evolving financial market and macroeconomic conditions * MPC for the first time advances meeting date and refrains from giving next meeting date in the wake of evolving situation * GDP growth rate of 5% for 2019-20 at risk from the impact of pandemic * Global slowdown to deepen with adverse implication for India; crude oil slump upside for country * Upside growth impulses to emanate from monetary, fiscal measures and the early containment of COVID-19 * Food prices to soften further on back of record foodgrain production * MPC refrains from giving out growth, inflation outlook for coming fiscal on uncertain outlook * RBI permits all lending institutions to allow 3-month moratorium on payment of installments on term loans * Moratorium on term loan, deferring of interest on working capital will not classify as default * RBI urges banks and other financial institutions to do all they can to keep credit flowing * All instruments - conventional and unconventional - on table to support financial stability and revive growth * RBI assures that banking system in India safe; deposits safe in private bank; public should not resort to panic withdrawal * RBI says macroeconomic fundamental stronger than that in aftermath of 2008 financial market crisis * Last tranche of the capital conservation buffer (CCB) for banks deferred for 6 months to Sep * The minutes of the MPC to be published by April 13.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.