Left Menu
Development News Edition

Hong Kong stocks end week higher, tracking global rally

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Hong Kong
  • |
  • Updated: 27-03-2020 14:45 IST
  • |
  • Created: 27-03-2020 14:26 IST
Hong Kong stocks end week higher, tracking global rally
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr

Hong Kong stocks rose on Friday to finish the week higher, joining a global rally as investors bet policymakers will roll out more measures to counter the economic impact of the coronavirus outbreak.

** The Hang Seng index rose 0.1%, to 23,369.44, while the China Enterprises Index gained 0.1%, to 9,456.51. ** For the week, HSI climbed 3% and HSCE gained 4.2%, both snapping a two-week sell-off.

** Leaders of the Group of 20 major economies pledged on Thursday to inject over $5 trillion into the global economy to limit job and income losses from the coronavirus and "do whatever it takes to overcome the pandemic." ** In China, the latest dismal economic readings also reinforced hopes that Beijing would roll out more monetary and fiscal measures to bolster its economy.

** Profits at China's industrial firms slumped in the first two months of the year to their lowest in at least a decade, with the mining, manufacturing and power sectors all seeing sharp falls as the virus outbreak battered the economy. ** "The profit outlook will remain bleak before new stimulus to aggregate demand," said Xing Zhaopeng, markets economist at ANZ in Shanghai. "The worldwide lockdowns will continue to weigh on the economy."

** Mainland China reported its first locally transmitted coronavirus case in three days and 54 new imported cases, as Beijing ordered airlines to sharply cut international flights fearing travellers could reignite the outbreak. ** China on Thursday ordered local airlines to maintain only one route to any country and limit flights per such routes to one per week, effective March 29. Foreign airlines have also been ordered to cut routes to China to one and limit flights to one per week, although many had already stopped flying to the country.

** Around the region, MSCI's Asia ex-Japan stock index was weaker by 0.09%, while Japan's Nikkei index closed up 3.88%. ** The yuan was quoted at 7.0895 per U.S. dollar at 08:32 GMT, 0.28% weaker than the previous close of 7.07.

** The top gainers among H-shares were Shenzhou International Group Holdings Ltd, up 4.28%, followed by China Shenhua Energy Co Ltd, gaining 4.21%, and Country Garden Holdings Co Ltd, up by 3.3%. ** The three biggest H-shares percentage decliners were China Taiping Insurance Holdings Co Ltd, which was down 4.93%, Hengan International Group Company Ltd, which fell 2.73%, and New China Life Insurance Co Ltd, down by 2.51%.

** At close, China's A-shares were trading at a premium of 28.34% over Hong Kong-listed H-shares.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

This Is Us Season 4 finale: How are Kevin's twins so much younger than Jack Junior?

Song Hye-Kyo’s ex-hubby Song Joong-Ki returns to S Korea, actor under self-quarantine

Mia Khalifa didn't take shower for 2 days, know more on her recent activities

Trade War, COVID 19 and Beyond: How Pandemic is defining a New World Order

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ebola to COVID 19: Has Geopolitics prevailed over Professionalism in WHO

World Health Organization WHO is perceived as one of the most professional bodies of the United Nations. However, the role of WHO has come under question in handling outbreak two deadly diseases Ebola Viral Disease EVD and novel Coronaviru...

Trade War, COVID 19 and Beyond: How Pandemic is defining a New World Order

While we are confined in our homes, the world is changing faster than ever. Geopolitics in the time pandemic is defining a new world order. The transformation is happening in almost all the walks of life but the million-dollar question is ...

India on lockdown: Are home deliveries safe from coronavirus?

The companies in the industry have taken several steps to minimize the risk but the delivery agents are still out there all day and are on the frontline in terms of exposure and risk to the spread of COVID 19. ...

Geopolitics in the time of Pandemic: How COVID 19 is defining a New World Order

While we are confined in our homes, the world is changing faster than ever. The transformation is happening in almost all the walks of life but the million-dollar question is Who will lead the post-pandemic world...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 2-S.Africa struggles to adapt to lockdown after first coronavirus deaths

South Africans woke up under lockdown on Friday, struggling to adapt to some of the toughest restrictions in the world as the country recorded its first coronavirus deaths and confirmed cases rose above 1,000. The 21-day lockdown came into ...

Lockdown address on Mar 24 Modi's best in terms of TV ratings

Prime Minister Narendra Modis address announcing the 21-day lockdown got more viewership than his previous televised addresses, including the demonetisation speech in 2016, according to BARC India ratings. On Tuesday, Modi announced a compl...

SpiceJet ready to operate flights from Delhi/Mumbai to Patna to ease suffering of Bihar's migrant workers, if govt agrees: CMD Ajay Singh.

SpiceJet ready to operate flights from DelhiMumbai to Patna to ease suffering of Bihars migrant workers, if govt agrees CMD Ajay Singh....

Regularly engaging with e-retailers, traders to ensure smooth supply of essential goods: DPIIT

DPIIT on Friday said it is regularly engaging with retailers and e-commerce companies to ensure that the supply chain of essential goods is not disrupted and various facilities continue to function smoothly. Commerce and Industry Minister P...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020