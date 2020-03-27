Left Menu
Development News Edition

European shares fall as EU postpones rescue plan, British PM tests positive

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 27-03-2020 17:56 IST
  • |
  • Created: 27-03-2020 17:56 IST
European shares fall as EU postpones rescue plan, British PM tests positive

European shares fell on Friday after EU lawmakers failed to agree on a coronavirus rescue package, then sank further on the news that British Prime Minister Boris Johnson had been infected. The pan-European STOXX 600 index started the day about 2% lower, then fell further to trade down 3.7% at 1210 GMT after the announcement about Johnson's test. The declines followed a three-day rally and the index was still on course for its best week since 2011.

EU lawmakers on Thursday extended the deadline for agreeing on a comprehensive economic rescue package by two weeks over a dispute between the ailing south and the fiscally conservative north. "There was no specific new coordinated action to ramp up the fiscal response to the crisis and, in particular, no agreement around 'corona bonds'," Stephen Innes, chief market strategist at financial services firm AxiCorp, wrote in a note, saying that markets were disappointed.

While the STOXX 600 has recovered almost 15% from its low on March 16, it remains more than 26% below its all-time high last month, a rout that has erased more than $3 trillion from the value of European firms. A swathe of bumper stimulus measures from around the globe had bought about a modicum of stability in equity markets. However, with the outbreak showing no signs of slowing, risk assets are likely due for more pain.

London bluechip stocks plumbed new intraday lows, trading about 4.9% in the red. After leading the rebound this week, travel and leisure stocks fell 4.4%, with cruise ship operator Carnival Corp slumping 11% to the bottom of the index.

The European Parliament on Thursday approved 37 billion euros ($40.5 billion) worth of emergency funds and measures to help airlines. Airline operators Ryanair, Easyjet and Lufthansa retreated between 3% and 6%.

Banks were among the worst performing sectors, dropping about 4.6% as the European Banking Federation said they should halt 2020 dividend payments to preserve capital and continue to lend until the impact of the coronavirus epidemic is clearer. Real estate stocks fell as the UK government urged people to avoid moving houses.

Shares in ProSiebenSat.1 Media rallied to the top of the STOXX 600 after it announced in a late-night statement that Chief Executive Officer Max Conze was leaving with immediate effect, ending a drama-filled tenure at the German broadcaster.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

This Is Us Season 4 finale: How are Kevin's twins so much younger than Jack Junior?

Song Hye-Kyo’s ex-hubby Song Joong-Ki returns to S Korea, actor under self-quarantine

Mia Khalifa didn't take shower for 2 days, know more on her recent activities

Trade War, COVID 19 and Beyond: How Pandemic is defining a New World Order

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ebola to COVID 19: Has Geopolitics prevailed over Professionalism in WHO

World Health Organization WHO is perceived as one of the most professional bodies of the United Nations. However, the role of WHO has come under question in handling outbreak two deadly diseases Ebola Viral Disease EVD and novel Coronaviru...

Trade War, COVID 19 and Beyond: How Pandemic is defining a New World Order

While we are confined in our homes, the world is changing faster than ever. Geopolitics in the time pandemic is defining a new world order. The transformation is happening in almost all the walks of life but the million-dollar question is ...

India on lockdown: Are home deliveries safe from coronavirus?

The companies in the industry have taken several steps to minimize the risk but the delivery agents are still out there all day and are on the frontline in terms of exposure and risk to the spread of COVID 19. ...

Geopolitics in the time of Pandemic: How COVID 19 is defining a New World Order

While we are confined in our homes, the world is changing faster than ever. The transformation is happening in almost all the walks of life but the million-dollar question is Who will lead the post-pandemic world...

Videos

Latest News

Germany plans mass immunity study to track virus

German researchers plan to regularly test over 100,000 people to see if they have overcome infection with COVID-19 to track its spread, an institute behind the plan confirmed Friday. A spokeswoman for Brunswicks Helmholtz Institute for Infe...

SC allows sale of BS IV vehicles except for Delhi-NCR for 10 days after lockdown

In a relief to automobile dealers, the Supreme Court on Friday allowed the sale of BS IV compliant vehicles for 10 days, except in Delhi-NCR, after the ongoing countrywide lockdown over the coronavirus pandemic is lifted. The apex court, wh...

Ensuring power supply, identifying beds in hospitals among steps being taken by cantts: Defence Min

Amid lockdown to curb the spread of COVID-19, cantonment boards in the country have taken various measures like identifying beds in its hospitals for any eventuality, ensuring uninterrupted power supply and setting up task forces to give es...

SBI sees around Rs 60K crore repayment getting deferred: Kumar

State Bank of India, which controls nearly a quarter of the banking system, on Friday said it sees Rs 50,000 to 60,000 crore of its repayment getting deferred following the three-month moratorium on term loans announced by the Reserve Bank ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020