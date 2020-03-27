Left Menu
Russian c.bank extends funding for SMEs to pay salaries amid coronavirus

  • Reuters
  • Updated: 27-03-2020 20:14 IST
The Russian central bank said on Friday it would channel up to 150 billion roubles ($1.9 billion) to small- and medium-sized companies to ensure flawless payments of salaries, as part of the state measures amid the coronavirus outbreak. The central bank will also provide loans to banks at a rate of 4% for one year to ensure payment of salaries, as Russia prepares to shut many businesses during a week-long holiday the country will observe to limit the spread of the coronavirus.

President Vladimir Putin proposed the holiday during an emergency address on Wednesday, alongside a social spending package aimed at supporting families and businesses suffering from the economic slowdown. Russia's state development bank VEB said on Friday it would provide guarantees totalling 100 billion roubles for banks to support SMEs with loans.

The central bank is expanding a range of tools to ensure financial stability amid mounting economic risks related to lower oil prices, the rouble's drop to four-year lows and the coronavirus pandemic. To support market liquidity, the central bank will offer 500 billion roubles in repo operations, taking into account the span of non-working days from March 30 to April 3, it said on Friday.

In addition to that, the central bank also recommended banks restructure foreign currency loans swiftly and said it would provide stimulus for this to happen. The central bank also decided to increase the limit for irrevocable credit lines to 5 trillion roubles from 1.5 trillion roubles for one year starting from April 1.

Central Bank Governor Elvira Nabiullina said debt restructuring measures as a result of coronavirus may affect one quarter of the corporate loan portfolio, the Interfax news agency reported. Measures ordered by Putin are also seen putting pressure on the Russian banking sector, Moody's rating agency said.

($1 = 78.2910 roubles)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

