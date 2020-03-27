Left Menu
Development News Edition

Organised milk producers face no supply disruption, individual

  • PTI
  • |
  • Kolkata
  • |
  • Updated: 27-03-2020 21:46 IST
  • |
  • Created: 27-03-2020 21:46 IST
Organised milk producers face no supply disruption, individual

Organised milk producers of West Bengal on Friday said they are facing no disruption in supplies because of the lockdown, but individual cattle owners find themselves in distress situation because of suspension of train services. Some of the big organised players like Mother Dairy (Delhi), Keventer Agro and the state animal resources department are maintaining their supply levels as before, various sources said "We are trying to maintain the production and supply at earlier levels and there is no disruption as such. Rather, we are aiming at raising production volumes but are constrained due to lack of manpower," Animal Resources Department minister Swapan Debnath told PTI The state government supplies milk from its Haringhata and Belgachia central dairies where average daily production is between 10,000 to 15,000 litres per day in each of the two facilities.

The biggest supplier of milk of the state government is Mother Dairy Kolkata where the daily production and supply stands at around 1.70 lakh litres per day, he said. Mayank Jalan, CMD of Keventer Agro, one of the largest pouch milk suppliers in the state, is also of the same opinion.

"There is no problem with milk collection from the farmers' cooperatives and cooperation from the state government is exemplary," Jalan said. "If we see any problem cropping up, we get it resolved by taking it to the authorities concerned," he said.

He said Keventer supplies around 2.5 lakh litres per day under the brand Metro dairy and there is no impact whatsoever due to the lockdown. Largest milk supplier in Kolkata, Amul, initially faced some disruptions due to the coronavirus outbreak and supplies had come down marginally on a daily basis.

"Before the coronavirus outbreak, Amul used to supply around 8.5 lakh litres per day in Kolkata," an official of the company said. However, there had been some disruptions in supplies after the outbreak and supplies had come down to around 7.70 lakh litres per day. "But things are again being gradually restored at the earlier levels," he said.

Mother Dairy Delhi, which markets its Dailicious brand in the city, is also not facing any disruption in supplies, a source said. ITC, a relatively new entrant in the pouch milk market, said "It will ensure continued supply in Kolkata and Bihar despite all challenges." Those who are facing problems because of the prevailing situation are individual cattle owners whose livelihoods depend on selling milk mostly to sweet shops. They generally take milk to the shops by suburban trains.

With train services suspended due to the lockdown, the cattle owners are facing serious hardships and huge monetary losses. Tilak Yadav used to take an early morning train from Baruipur in South 24 Pargans district to get down at Garia in the southern fringes of Kolkata to sell his stock. He usually earned between Rs 15,000 to Rs 20,000 daily before the virus outbreak.

But now, the situation has changed for him and his family who have migrated from Bihar. "It seems we will die of hunger and not of coronavirus, Yadav told PTI.

Triloki Chowdhury, who also hails from Bihar, said the main crisis is procuring cattle feed. "There is a deep crisis in the availability of cattle feed and we have to buy them at very high prices," he said.

He used to sell around 60 litres per day but with the crisis in cattle feed supply, this has come down..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

This Is Us Season 4 finale: How are Kevin's twins so much younger than Jack Junior?

Song Hye-Kyo’s ex-hubby Song Joong-Ki returns to S Korea, actor under self-quarantine

Mia Khalifa didn't take shower for 2 days, know more on her recent activities

Trade War, COVID 19 and Beyond: How Pandemic is defining a New World Order

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ebola to COVID 19: Has Geopolitics prevailed over Professionalism in WHO

World Health Organization WHO is perceived as one of the most professional bodies of the United Nations. However, the role of WHO has come under question in handling outbreak two deadly diseases Ebola Viral Disease EVD and novel Coronaviru...

Trade War, COVID 19 and Beyond: How Pandemic is defining a New World Order

While we are confined in our homes, the world is changing faster than ever. Geopolitics in the time pandemic is defining a new world order. The transformation is happening in almost all the walks of life but the million-dollar question is ...

India on lockdown: Are home deliveries safe from coronavirus?

The companies in the industry have taken several steps to minimize the risk but the delivery agents are still out there all day and are on the frontline in terms of exposure and risk to the spread of COVID 19. ...

Geopolitics in the time of Pandemic: How COVID 19 is defining a New World Order

While we are confined in our homes, the world is changing faster than ever. The transformation is happening in almost all the walks of life but the million-dollar question is Who will lead the post-pandemic world...

Videos

Latest News

Google says it sent fewer phishing warnings in 2019

Googles Threat Analysis Group TAG revealed there were fewer phishing attacks last year compared to the year before, indicating its new protections are working. In an official blog, Toni Gidwani, Security Engineering Manager, Threat Analysis...

Maha lockdown: Kin bring man's body on motorcycle in Palghar

The kin of a 60-year-old man who died in Kasa area of Palghar district on Friday had to transport his body on a motorcycle as vehicles were unavailable due to the lockdown for the novel coronavirus outbreak, officials said. Ladka Vavare had...

MNRE officers, staff working from home through e-office platform

The Ministry of New and Renewable Energy MNRE has been working through e-office from home amid the coronavirus lockdown imposed as a precaution to combat the spread of COVID-19 in the country. Besides the movement of files and notings onlin...

WHO warns of 'dramatic evolution' of virus in Africa

The World Health Organizations regional director for Africa on Friday warned the continent faced a dramatic evolution of the coronavirus pandemic. Of the 47 countries in the WHO Africa region -- which includes sub-Saharan Africa and Algeria...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020