Left Menu
Development News Edition

Passengers to leave Australia after days stuck on cruise ship

PTI | Perth | Updated: 29-03-2020 15:17 IST | Created: 29-03-2020 14:59 IST
Passengers to leave Australia after days stuck on cruise ship
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay

Hundreds of cruise ship passengers were due to board flights for Germany on Sunday, after spending days stranded at sea off the West Australian coast in a stand-off with authorities. The Artania docked in the port city of Fremantle on Friday after an earlier ban was reversed amid a spike in COVID-19 cases onboard that saw three passengers taken onshore to intensive care wards.

A spokeswoman for Germany's Condor Airlines told AFP about 800 people would board four planes in the Western Australian capital, Perth, on Sunday evening bound for Frankfurt. "We are flying them back home. These flights will be operated via Phuket in Thailand," she said.

An Australian Border Force official told AFP the passengers -- mostly German citizens, but also some French and Swiss nationals -- were due to disembark the Artania Sunday afternoon and would be transported directly to the airport. They were expected to undergo health checks before being allowed to catch the charter flights.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison said the group would be "flying home courtesy of the German government", while any unwell passengers would receive medical treatment in Australia before being repatriated. "It is important that Australia does the right thing about those who have fallen into our care," he said.

A WA Health spokeswoman said 12 passengers had been diagnosed with the novel coronavirus, with at least nine of them already transferred to hospitals in Perth. Some 500 crew members are set to remain on board the ship, which authorities have urged to sail home at the earliest opportunity.

It was one of three ships initially refused entry to Australia this week amid fears over the spread of coronavirus in the country, which has recorded almost 4,000 cases and 16 deaths. Cruise ships are responsible for nearly 500 cases of COVID-19 and at least five deaths in the country.

A group of 98 New Zealand passengers from the Vasco da Gama cruise ship were sent home on a charter flight from Perth early Sunday. The remaining passengers -- almost 800 Australians and a handful of other nationalities -- are scheduled to disembark tomorrow, the Australian Border Force official said.

They will be split between Perth hotels and Rottnest Island, a former Aboriginal prison site and modern-day tourist destination, to complete their quarantine. It comes as Australia began enforcing a mandatory 14-day supervised quarantine period for all returning travelers from Sunday.

They are being housed in hotels across the country after authorities reported a spate of returnees flouting self-isolation rules.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

How Son Ye-Jin and Hyun Bin's sense of 'camaraderie' help in difficult filming conditions

SpiceJet pilot tests positive for COVID-19

ICC salutes Joginder Sharma for fighting against COVID-19

Coronavirus cases in Pakistan rise to over 1,320 as Punjab emerges as new epicentre

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Public health care post-COVID 19 to go for revamping, not rebooting

Until now, the economies used to classify healthcare sector under social expenditure. However, the devastation caused by COVID 19 pandemic has upgraded public healthcare on topmost priority and core economic activity for controlling future ...

Coronavirus lockdowns to speed up long-pending revamping of supply chains

With millions of production lines impacted, business disruptions to some extent are unavoidable and the lessons learned from this turbulence will leave an everlasting impact on both global and local levels of supply chains....

COVID 19 to catalyze the redefinition of urban planning and sustainability

Until now the urban planning was focused on mitigation to natural disastrous, climate change, pollution, chronic illness and lifestyle diseases. However, the global pandemic of novel coronavirus is going to change the whole narrative of urb...

Ebola to COVID 19: Has Geopolitics prevailed over Professionalism in WHO

World Health Organization WHO is perceived as one of the most professional bodies of the United Nations. However, the role of WHO has come under question in handling outbreak two deadly diseases Ebola Viral Disease EVD and novel Coronaviru...

Videos

Latest News

Bollywood fraternity chips in to support fight against COVID-19

As everyone is coming together to fight the coronavirus pandemic, Bollywood fraternity has also come forward with their support by contributing to the PM-CARES Fund to help the battle against COVID-19. Bhushan Kumar on Sunday pledged to don...

Hundreds rendered homeless as massive landslide damages dozens of houses in JK’s Ramban

A massive landslide damaged 28 houses in a village along Jammu-Srinagar national highway in Ramban district of Jammu and Kashmir, rendering hundreds of people homeless, officials said on Sunday. The landslide had also damaged a 500-meter st...

With 5 new patients, no. of COVID-19 cases rises to 31 in Gautam Buddh Nagar

Five more persons, including two women, tested positive for the coronavirus in Uttar Pradeshs Gautam Buddh Nagar on Sunday, taking the total number of cases in the district to 31, officials said. Those who tested positive for coronavirus on...

UPDATE 2-Australia asks people to isolate more even as coronavirus spread slows

Australians were asked on Sunday to further isolate themselves from the public to keep the coronavirus from spreading even as authorities said the rate of daily infections has halved in recent days. Government officials said that public gat...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020