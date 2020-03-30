Left Menu
Development News Edition

Port Nelson required to continue key aspects of services

While all industries face their own impacts of COVID19, the fair-weather growing season has resulted in bumper crops for apples, kiwifruit and wine in the Top of the South.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Nelson | Updated: 30-03-2020 08:11 IST | Created: 30-03-2020 08:11 IST
Port Nelson required to continue key aspects of services
Food manufacturers such as Sealord and Talley’s, in the port’s seafood precinct, also continue to operate as an MPI approved ‘essential service’. Image Credit: Flickr

Under the State of Emergency declared by the government, Port Nelson is classed as an essential service and the port infrastructure is classed as critical infrastructure to continue current and future operations.

As an 'essential service', the port is required to continue key aspects of our necessary regional services, while ensuring the safety of our staff and sub-contractors. Where the Government has determined that goods can flow, then our focus is to make that happen safely.

Being an essential service is a privilege and a responsibility. It means we are able to assist our regional exporters, who are classed as 'essential businesses', to import and export what they need to supply the region, and the country. For those that are not classed as essential services, the port is working to safely unpack and store imported goods for distribution once the lockdown is lifted.

While all industries face their own impacts of COVID19, the fair-weather growing season has resulted in bumper crops for apples, kiwifruit and wine in the Top of the South. These crops are listed by Government as Essential Services. Port Nelson is continuing operations to get these containers out on the regular calls of the CMA CGM group through its ANL service, MSC, Maersk, and Pacifica shipping lines. Where possible, the port is also looking to create additional space for the increased number of containers being exported this season.

Early advice from the government permitted the removal of logs from wharves. This advice has now been tightened to permit log movement only if essential to clear space for the accumulation of imported containers and uncommitted containers. This is to avoid compromising the flow of containers related to essential services.

Essential services being imported through the port and safely out to supply our community include; the continued vital supply of fuel for the Top of the South and fertilizer for essential agriculture and horticulture businesses.

Food manufacturers such as Sealord and Talley's, in the port's seafood precinct, also continue to operate as an MPI approved 'essential service'. Their land-based factory and vessel operations are operating under stringent COVID19 working practices.

Construction projects related to an essential service are considered an essential service. As a result, the Port's Main Wharf Project continues. The Port is currently compromised in its ability to receive vessels greater than 245m without the completion of the project.

The safety of our staff and sub-contractors are our top priority as we undertake our important duties during Alert Level 4. The Port and our contracting partners have implemented strict procedures, tailored for each work activity. These procedures have been developed based on Ministry of Health guidelines, and generally exceed recommendations.

It is a privilege to continue to support our community and facilitate businesses in our region during these unprecedented times.

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

SpiceJet pilot tests positive for COVID-19

Die offs began on land in Earth's largest extinction event: Study

Science News Roundup: Musk's SpaceX wins NASA award to supply planned lunar space station

PM salutes AAI employees for raising Rs 20 cr for COVID-19 relief fund

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Education post-coronavirus: Schools to rush for more digitalization

Digital education would undoubtedly boom in the post-coronavirus world, supported by educational institutions that have discovered its efficiency during the crisis, but it is still not expected to outshine traditional classroom learning....

Public health care post-COVID 19 to go for revamping, not rebooting

Until now, the economies used to classify healthcare sector under social expenditure. However, the devastation caused by COVID 19 pandemic has upgraded public healthcare on topmost priority and core economic activity for controlling future ...

Coronavirus lockdowns to speed up long-pending revamping of supply chains

With millions of production lines impacted, business disruptions to some extent are unavoidable and the lessons learned from this turbulence will leave an everlasting impact on both global and local levels of supply chains....

COVID 19 to catalyze the redefinition of urban planning and sustainability

Until now the urban planning was focused on mitigation to natural disastrous, climate change, pollution, chronic illness and lifestyle diseases. However, the global pandemic of novel coronavirus is going to change the whole narrative of urb...

Videos

Latest News

Tower Insurance lodges proceedings against EQC to rectify building issues

Tower Insurance Tower today advised it has lodged formal proceedings against the EQC for the recovery of money owed to Tower for rectifying building issues on EQCs behalf.Following the Canterbury earthquakes, an unprecedented number of clai...

Olde Berry Farm ordered to pay $76,532 for employment law breaches

Olde Berry Farm Limited and its director were ordered by the Employment Relations Authority ERA to pay 76,532 for employment law breaches uncovered by the Labour Inspectorate.The business was ordered to pay 50,000 in penalties and 16,532 in...

Cloud9 continues to roll in North America Spring Split

Cloud9 finished round-robin play on Sunday with its fifth straight victory as they continued to shine during the Week 9 of League of Legends North America League Championship Series LCS Spring Split action. The latest victory came against E...

Experts weigh in on fiscal stimulus measures in response to COVID-19

As New Zealand enters day five of a month-long compulsory shutdown, experts are unanimous in their view that a recession is now highly likely.In the latest Finder RBNZ Official Cash Rate Survey, nine experts and economists weighed in on fis...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020