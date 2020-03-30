German Bund yield dips to two-week low

Left Menu
Reuters | Updated: 30-03-2020 12:51 IST | Created: 30-03-2020 12:51 IST
Germany's benchmark 10-year bond yield dipped to a two-week low on Monday, as high-rated fixed income assets drew support from the global economic uncertainty triggered by the coronavirus crisis. As the dust appeared to settle on a month of heightened volatility and wild swings that has seen German Bund yields rise to as high as -0.14%, support for top-rated bond markets in the euro area appeared firm.

Aggressive asset purchases by the European Central Bank to support economic growth, fragile stock markets and weakness in oil prices all pointed to lower yields in euro zone benchmark issuer Germany, analysts said. "Risk sentiment remains fragile as the virus still challenges hopes for a near return to more normal economic and social life," said Commerzbank rates strategist Rainer Guntermann.

"The spread to the U.S. particular is in focus with markets doubting that the Fed can also immunize the real economy," he said, referring to the U.S. Federal Reserve. U.S. President Donald Trump on Sunday extended his stay-at-home guidelines until the end of April, after a top medical adviser said more than 100,000 Americans could die from the coronavirus outbreak.

In early European trade, most 10-year bond yields in the euro area were slightly lower on the day with Germany's 10-year bond yield dipping to a two-week low at -0.515%. The gap or spread over long-dated U.S. Treasury yields is not far off its tightest levels since 2014, currently around 120 bps.

German Bund yields are set to end March around 11 basis points higher from where they ended February -- reflecting expectations for higher fiscal spending and selling earlier this month by investors of big liquid assets to make up for losses elsewhere. Italian bond yields were 2-3 bps higher across the yield curve with the market continuing to underperform most of its euro zone peers.

British gilt yields meanwhile fell 4 bps in early trade after ratings agency Fitch cut Britain's sovereign debt rating on Friday.

