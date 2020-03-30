Left Menu
Mother Dairy supplies 250 tonnes of fruits, vegetables in Delhi-NCR as panic-buying stops

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-03-2020 14:20 IST | Created: 30-03-2020 14:20 IST
Mother Dairy on Monday supplied around 250 tonnes of fruits and vegetables to its retail stores 'Safal' across Delhi-NCR to meet local demand, which has now stabilised with no panic-buying from customers. Last week, Mother Dairy had doubled its supply of fruits and vegetables in the Delhi-NCR at over 300 tonnes per day, as customers began panic-buying of household essentials after announcement of the 21-day nationwide lockdown. Mother Dairy, which is a major milk supplier in the national capital region with sales of over 30 lakh litres per day, has started home delivery for senior citizens in few localities of Delhi like Moti Bagh, Defence Colony and Greater Kailash, said Pradipta Sahoo, business head of Safal. "We have supplied around 250 tonnes of fruits and vegetables today (Monday). The supply has come down from over 300 tonnes last week as panic-buying has stopped but still it is more than normal," he told PTI. Moreover, the local vendors have also now got access to sell in colonies, Sahoo said. The rates have also come down of all vegetables including potatoes, tomatoes and cauliflowers, he said.

Before the lockdown, Mother Dairy used to supply 160-180 tonnes of fruits and vegetables per day in Delhi-NCR. Sahoo said the Mother Dairy could increase the capacity up to 400 tonnes per day.

"We are procuring 90 per cent of our supply from farmers. The remaining 10 per cent comes from local wholesale markets such as Azadpur," he said. Mother Dairy is sourcing fruits and vegetables from Delhi and neighbouring states like Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan and Uttarakhand. It is procuring onion from Maharashtra and potatoes from Agra in Uttar Pradesh. Mother Dairy has enough stock of apples which it has stored in cold chain facility, he noted.

The company has more than 300 Safal stores across the national capital region. Sahoo said the company is enforcing safe distancing at its stores to check spread of coronavirus. It is also taking other precautionary measures in the entire supply chain.

