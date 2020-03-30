Left Menu
Development News Edition

EU suspends slot rules for airlines

PTI | Brussels | Updated: 30-03-2020 18:16 IST | Created: 30-03-2020 18:16 IST
EU suspends slot rules for airlines

The EU on Monday suspended its "use-it-or-lose-it" rules governing slots at airports in an emergency measure for airlines already largely grounded by the coronavirus crisis. The European Council, representing the 27 member states, formally shelved until October 24 the requirement that airlines use 80 per cent of their slots -- take-off and landing authorisations -- or lose them the following year.

It aims "to help air carriers cope with the drastic drop in air traffic," the council said in a statement. The measure, announced by the European Commission three weeks ago and passed last week by the European Parliament, will thus cover the usual busy summer period for Europe.

Airlines everywhere have massively scaled back services as national isolation measures and fear over the spread of the novel coronavirus have taken hold. Many have started reducing work hours for employees, with expectations of mass layoffs in the sector to come.

Leading European budget airlines Ryanair and EasyJet have grounded virtually all their fleets. Germany's flagship airline Lufthansa has warned state aid is needed to guarantee the future of the sector. The slot waiver adopted by the EU will apply retroactively to March 1 for flights within the bloc, and from January 23 to February 29 for flights between the EU and China, including Hong Kong.

The European Union has already enacted such temporary suspensions in the past, notably during the SARS epidemic in 2003 and in the aftermath of the September 11, 2001 attacks in the United States..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

SpiceJet pilot tests positive for COVID-19

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 19 synopsis revealed, What we can see on Mar 31

Die offs began on land in Earth's largest extinction event: Study

Science News Roundup: Musk's SpaceX wins NASA award to supply planned lunar space station

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Education post-coronavirus: Schools to rush for more digitalization

Digital education would undoubtedly boom in the post-coronavirus world, supported by educational institutions that have discovered its efficiency during the crisis, but it is still not expected to outshine traditional classroom learning....

Public health care post-COVID 19 to go for revamping, not rebooting

Until now, the economies used to classify healthcare sector under social expenditure. However, the devastation caused by COVID 19 pandemic has upgraded public healthcare on topmost priority and core economic activity for controlling future ...

Coronavirus lockdowns to speed up long-pending revamping of supply chains

With millions of production lines impacted, business disruptions to some extent are unavoidable and the lessons learned from this turbulence will leave an everlasting impact on both global and local levels of supply chains....

COVID 19 to catalyze the redefinition of urban planning and sustainability

Until now the urban planning was focused on mitigation to natural disastrous, climate change, pollution, chronic illness and lifestyle diseases. However, the global pandemic of novel coronavirus is going to change the whole narrative of urb...

Videos

Latest News

Ukraine parliament approves new finance, health ministers at special session

Ukraines parliament on Monday approved the appointment of a new finance minister and health minister.Serhiy Marchenko, deputy finance minister in 2016-2018 and deputy head of the presidential office of Petro Poroshenko in 2018-2019, was app...

Australia pledges $80 bln wages subsidy to protect jobs from coronavirus

Australia will spend A130 billion 79.85 billion to subsidize the wages of an estimated 6 million people, marking the third tranche of stimulus designed to limit the fallout of the coronavirus pandemic on the countrys economy.Prime Minister ...

Saudi-led coalition air strikes hit rebel-held Yemen capital

The Saudi-led military coalition on Monday said it carried out multiple air strikes on Yemens rebel-held capital Sanaa in retaliation for missile strikes on Riyadh. The operation was aimed at destroying legitimate military targets including...

Priyanka urges UP govt to not treat migrant workers inhumanely

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Monday hit out at the UP government, accusing it of spraying chemicals on migrant labourers, and said it should not treat them inhumanely. She shared a video of government functionaries spraying wate...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020