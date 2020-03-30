Business Highlights

Following are the top business stories at 1915 hours: DEL102 BIZ-LD FMCG-WORKERS Lockdown: Availability of transportation trucks, workers remain key challenges, say FMCG players New Delhi: Availability of workers at factories and trucks for transportation remain key challenges to meet demand for essential items during the lockdown due to coronavirus pandemic, according to FMCG majors ITC, Dabur India and Parle Products. DCM45 BIZ-OIL-PRICE Global oil prices plunge to 2002 low but petrol, diesel rates unchanged in India New Delhi: International oil prices on Monday plunged to a 17-year low but retail petrol and diesel prices in India remained on freeze as oil companies continued to set off gains against the excise duty hiked by the government.

DEL25 BIZ-VIRUS-MOTHER DAIRY Mother Dairy supplies 250 tonnes of fruits, vegetables in Delhi-NCR as panic-buying stops New Delhi: Mother Dairy on Monday supplied around 250 tonnes of fruits and vegetables to its retail stores 'Safal' across Delhi-NCR to meet local demand, which has now stabilised with no panic-buying from customers DEL83 BIZ-RUPEE-CLOSE Rupee settles 70 paise lower at 75.59 against US dollar Mumbai: The rupee settled 70 paise lower at 75.59 (provisional) against the US dollar on Monday amid rise in coronavirus cases in the country and weak domestic equities. DEL63 BIZ-LD STOCKS Markets extend losses as Covid-19 cases spike; banking, finance stocks lead fall Mumbai: The BSE Sensex crashed over 1,375 points on Monday, pressured by heavy selling in banking, finance and auto counters, as sentiment remained grim amid a steady rise in coronavirus cases. DCM51 BIZ-VIRUS-INDIA INC-FISCAL YEAR Industry bodies seek extension of financial year till June 30 amid coronavirus pandemic New Delhi: Industry bodies have appealed to the government seeking extension of the current financial year, ending March 31, by at least three months till June-end, citing the present economic situation amid the coronavirus pandemic.

DCM40 BIZ-VIRUS-LD HEALTH-INSURANCE New India Assurance to provide Rs 50 lakh coverage to 22 lakh healthcare providers New Delhi: State-owned New India Assurance has been entrusted to provide insurance cover of Rs 50 lakh to about 22 lakh health care providers, who are on the frontline of battle against coronavirus. DCM22 BIZ-FITCH-INDIA GROWTH Fitch Solutions cuts India GDP growth forecast to 4.6% for FY21 New Delhi: Fitch Solutions on Monday slashed its estimate for India's GDP growth in the fiscal starting April 1 to 4.6 per cent due to weaker private consumption and contraction in investment amid coronavirus outbreak, costing economies around the globe.

DCM26 BIZ-TAX-DUES Tax dept asks officers working from home to chase large taxpayers for dues New Delhi: A three-month extension in deadlines for tax payment and filing of returns notwithstanding, the Income-Tax Department has asked field formations to contact large taxpayers over phone or email to follow up on pending collections. DCM20 BIZ-VIRUS-IND RA- GDP Ind-Ra cuts economic growth forecast for India to 3.6 pc Mumbai: Domestic credit rating agency India Ratings (Ind-Ra) on Monday cut its FY21 growth forecast to 3.6 per cent amid coronavirus-related worries.

DCM58 BIZ-LPG-EX GRATIA Oil firms to give Rs 5 lakh ex-gratia for delivery boys, others working in LPG supply chain New Delhi: State-owned Indian Oil Corp (IOC), Bharat Petroleum Corp Ltd (BPCL) and Hindustan Petroleum Corp Ltd (HPCL) on Monday announced an ex-gratia of Rs 5 lakh in case of coronavirus-related death of any LPG delivery boy or other personnel involved in the supply chain. DCM6 BIZ-VIRUS-LARSEN-PMCARES L&T announces Rs 150 cr donation to PM-CARES Fund to fight COVID-19 New Delhi: Engineering and construction giant Larsen & Toubro (L&T) on Monday announced Rs 150 crore donation to the PM-CARES Fund to fight the coronavirus outbreak and said it has set aside over Rs 500 crore per month to support about 1.60 lakh contract workers. DCM53 BIZ-NMDC-PMCARES Coronavirus: NMDC announces Rs 150 cr financial aid towards PM-CARES Fund New Delhi: State-owned miner NMDC on Monday announced a financial assistance of Rs 150 crore to fight the coronavirus outbreak.

