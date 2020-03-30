Left Menu
Development News Edition

Senior official from India resigns from UN post due to family reasons: UN spokesman

PTI | Newyork | Updated: 30-03-2020 23:05 IST | Created: 30-03-2020 22:56 IST
Senior official from India resigns from UN post due to family reasons: UN spokesman
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikipedia

A senior official from India has resigned from his position of Representative of the UN Secretary-General for the investment of the assets of the United Nations Joint Staff Pension Fund due to "personal and family reasons", spokesman for Antonio Guterres said. Sudhir Rajkumar, who had been appointed by Guterres in October 2017, resigned from his role effective at the close of business on March 31, said a statement issued by the UN spokesman on Sunday.

When asked at the daily press briefing on Monday about the reason for the sudden resignation by Rajkumar, Guterres' spokesman Stephane Dujarric said: "he decided to leave for personal and family reasons." The Director of the Finance Division in the Office of Programme Planning, Finance and Budget of the Department of Management Strategy, Policy and Compliance, Pedro Guazo, will be appointed as the Acting Representative of the Secretary-General while the Secretary-General launches a recruitment process to find a successor to Rajkumar. Dujarric said Guterres has accepted Rajkumar's resignation.

"Obviously I think it's clearly a volatile time for global markets. The Secretary General fully recognizes that this is a unique and difficult time in the financial markets as we all know, and he thought it necessary to act quickly and decisively to appoint an interim representative," he said, adding that Guazo will start his new role April 1 at the end of Rajkumar's tenure. The Secretary General has confidence in Guazo's ability to run the fund immediately. Guterres has also asked Guazo to "review the fund's assets and brief him on the position of the fund within the next week," Dujarric said adding that "and I will leave it at that for now." The UN statement announcing Rajkumar's resignation had said that Guterres thanked him for his service in managing the assets of the United Nations Joint Staff Pension Fund. The Fund was established in 1948, by a resolution of the General Assembly, to provide retirement, death, disability and related benefits for staff upon cessation of their services with the United Nations.

Before his UN appointment, Rajkumar had been head of the global pension advisory programme at the World Bank Treasury, a role in which he provided advisory services to the National Pension Fund of the Republic of Korea, Ministry of Finance of Brunei Darussalam, South Africa's Government Employees Pension Fund, KWAP - Malaysia's second-largest pension fund and the Nazarbayev University Endowment in Kazakhstan – in addition to other public investment institutions globally, according to information on the UN website. He began his career at the World Bank in Eastern Africa Operations as a Young Professional in 1988 and has worked in various regions and capacities with the World Bank and International Finance Corporation, including as Principal Investment Officer. He holds a Master of Business Administration from the University of Chicago, a Master of Science in Economics from the London School of Economics and a Bachelor of Science in Engineering from the University of Delhi.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

World Bank approves US$30.8m for digital Federated States of Micronesia project

Equatorial Guinea selects key companies for execution of energy projects

Gautam Buddh Nagar district magistrate B N Singh transferred, Suhas LY will be new DM: Uttar Pradesh Chief Secretary R K Tiwari.

Japanese comedian Ken Shimura dies from coronavirus - NHK

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Education post-coronavirus: Schools to rush for more digitalization

Digital education would undoubtedly boom in the post-coronavirus world, supported by educational institutions that have discovered its efficiency during the crisis, but it is still not expected to outshine traditional classroom learning....

Public health care post-COVID 19 to go for revamping, not rebooting

Until now, the economies used to classify healthcare sector under social expenditure. However, the devastation caused by COVID 19 pandemic has upgraded public healthcare on topmost priority and core economic activity for controlling future ...

Coronavirus lockdowns to speed up long-pending revamping of supply chains

With millions of production lines impacted, business disruptions to some extent are unavoidable and the lessons learned from this turbulence will leave an everlasting impact on both global and local levels of supply chains....

Videos

Latest News

Czechs extend restrictions on restaurants, movement until April 11

The Czech government said on Monday it would order most shops and restaurants to stay closed and restrict peoples movement until April 11, extending by 10 days measures it has put in place to curb the spread of the coronavirus. The measures...

Aston Martin furloughing some staff after coronavirus plant closures

Britains Aston Martin said on Monday it is furloughing some employees as it handles the fallout from the coronavirus outbreak which has closed its car factories.The pandemic has shut both the luxury brands plants, just as it starts producti...

U.S. expected to renew sanctions waivers allowing Iran nonproliferation work -sources

The United States is expected to allow Russian, Chinese and European companies to continue their work at Iranian nuclear sites to make it harder for Tehran to develop nuclear weapons, four sources familiar with the matter said on Monday.The...

Israel to use computer analysis to find likely coronavirus carriers

Israels defence ministry plans to use software that analyses data gathered from mobile phones - produced, according to Israeli media, by the spyware firm NSO - to help locate likely carriers of the coronavirus in order to test them.Defence ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020