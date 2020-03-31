China's service sector activity expands in March after virus shock - official PMI

China's services activity expanded in March after slumping to a record low the previous month, but business is expected to take some time to return to normal as the economy struggles to recover from the coronavirus shock. The official non-manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) rose to 52.3, after plunging to 29.6 in February, the National Bureau of Statistics said on Tuesday. The 50-point mark separates growth from contraction on a monthly basis.

The coronavirus outbreak and strict measures to contain it saw many parts of the country locked down, severely disrupting the manufacturing and services sectors. Shops, restaurants and transport-related businesses saw a slump in sales due to quarantine measures and travel restrictions. The official January composite PMI, which includes both manufacturing and services activity, rose to 53 from February's 28.9.

