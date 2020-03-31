Left Menu
FOREX-Dollar gains, yuan steady after China PMI in cautious trade

Reuters | Updated: 31-03-2020 11:11 IST | Created: 31-03-2020 11:08 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: Pixabay

The dollar rose against the yen on Tuesday as Japanese investors and companies rushed to cover a greenback shortage before their fiscal year-end, but sentiment remained fragile as the global coronavirus crisis worsened.

China's yuan held steady even after a key survey showed manufacturing returned to growth in March, but investors remain skeptical of the uptick given many businesses are still struggling to resume operations from coronavirus disruptions. The pound fell against the dollar and the euro as a sovereign ratings downgrade continued to weigh on sterling, underlining the public finances strain from a much needed massive fiscal stimulus.

Tuesday is the last trading data for Japan's fiscal year and the end of the quarter for major investors elsewhere, which could lead to some volatile swings as big currency market players close their books. However, analysts warn that an almost certain global recession due to the coronavirus will remain a dominant influence in trading and eventually favor currencies least affected by the economic downturn.

"The talk is Japanese names are short of dollars, which is likely to keep the dollar bid well into London time," said Yukio Ishizuki, FX strategist at Daiwa Securities in Tokyo. "We have to look beyond that and focus on what's going on in China's economy. Even if there is some decent data from China, I cannot be optimistic, because economic activity in many countries is grinding to a halt."

The dollar rose 0.45% to 108.31 yen on Tuesday. In the onshore market, the yuan was little changed at 7.0888 against the dollar.

China's official manufacturing Purchasing Manager's Index unexpectedly showed activity swung to expansion in March, but traders tempered their optimism because China's economy is still expected to suffer a steep economic contraction in the first quarter and other major economies are also taking a big hit. Only on Monday the People's Bank of China unexpectedly cut its reverse repo rate by the most in almost five years to relieve pressure on the economy.

The euro fell 0.22% to $1.1017. Traders are bracing for data expected to show a rise in German unemployment as the global economy reels from the coronavirus pandemic. Against the Swiss franc, the dollar edged up to 0.9603, following a 0.8% gain on Monday.

Sterling fell 0.68% to $1.2334, and against the euro, the pound fell 0.5% to 89.30 pence. The pound remained under the gun after rating agency Fitch cut Britain's sovereign debt rating on Friday, saying debt levels would jump as it ramped up spending to offset a near shutdown of the economy.

Traders are also awaiting the release of UK gross domestic product later on Tuesday. The New Zealand dollar dipped after the country's government extended a nationwide state of emergency for another seven days to slow the spread of the coronavirus, but the kiwi quickly regained its composure to trade steady at $0.6019.

The Australian dollar held its ground at $0.6174. The antipodean currencies have come under heavy selling pressure over recent weeks as their close economic ties to China and the global commodities trade make them vulnerable to the coronavirus outbreak.

