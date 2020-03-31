TVU Networks releases the Mobile Live Solution - A more flexible, convenient, and cost-effective way to live broadcast

NOIDA, India, March 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The global health crisis caused by COVID-19 continues to escalate worldwide and has led many countries to declare a state of emergency, making it difficult for broadcasters to report on the news. During these times, TVU is providing a more flexible, convenient, and cost-effective way to nearly 1,000 media in over 30 countries, such as CNN, NTV, TV3, Bloomberg, ESPN, RTVE, CCTV, TVN ,etc. TVU Mobile Live Solution uses TVU's patented IS+ technology (Inverse Static Multiple Plus), which can integrate a smart device's 3G/4G/5G wireless connection and Wi-Fi. It can stably transmit the live video to a TVU Transceiver through dual-channel transmission, which can turn your mobile phone into a live broadcast device with up to 4K picture quality, anytime and anywhere.

Compared to a traditional live broadcast device or system, the TVU Mobile Live Solution is more flexible, easy to use and cost-effective. It enables reporters to efficiently capture a news story and transmit the live video back to the studio using only a smart phone. Key Features: • Mobile and Portable All a reporter needs is a smart phone to transmit broadcast-quality live video anywhere. • Stable TVU's award-winning Inverse Stat Mux Plus (IS+) and front error correction patented technology is used to efficiently integrate 3G/4G/5G and Wi-Fi, which ensures that the entire transmission is completely stable. • Flexible Produce multi-camera live events in the cloud and simultaneously output directly to social media and virtually any CDN platform with TVU Producer. • Cost-effective Compared to the traditional method of live broadcast, TVU's solution requires a minimal investment in hardware and cloud services to ensure a high-quality live broadcast, thus greatly reducing the cost of labor.

This is the first time that TVU Mobile Live Solution has been deployed worldwide at such a large scale and it's already improving the way major media organizations are reporting on emergencies and helping to expand their production capacities. As broadcasters continue to recognize the importance of mobile live broadcasting tools, these solutions will become another crucial production asset used in live broadcasting by media around the world. Learn more: https://www.tvunetworks.com/free-services-broadcast-safely-covid-19/ Photo - https://photos.prnasia.com/prnh/20200327/2762550-1 PWR PWR

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.