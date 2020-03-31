Govt extends BPCL bid deadline to June 13

Left Menu
Updated: 31-03-2020 16:00 IST | Created: 31-03-2020 16:00 IST
The government on Tuesday extended the deadline for bidding to buy its entire 52.98 per cent stake in the country's second-biggest oil refiner, Bharat Petroleum Corp Ltd (BPCL), by over a month to June 13. The government had earlier this month invited expression of interest (EoI), or bids showing interest in buying its stake, by May 2.

This now has been extended to 5 pm on June 13 in "view of the requests received from the interested bidders and the prevailing situation arising out of COVID-19", an official notice said. Accordingly, the last date for submission of written queries has been pushed back to May 16 from the earlier deadline of April 4.

"The Government of India is proposing strategic disinvestment of its entire shareholding in BPCL comprising of 114.91 crore equity shares, which constitutes 52.98 per cent of BPCL's equity share capital along with transfer of management control to a strategic buyer (except BPCL's equity shareholding of 61.65 per cent in Numaligarh Refinery Limited)," the notice inviting offer said. NRL stake will be sold to a state-owned oil and gas firm.

The bidding will be a two-stage affair, with qualified bidders in the first EoI phase being asked to make a financial bid in the second round. Public sector undertakings (PSUs) "are not eligible to participate" in the privatisation, the offer document said.

Any private company having a net worth of USD 10 billion is eligible for bidding and consortium of not more than four firms will be allowed to bid, it said. According to the bidding criteria, the lead member of the consortium must hold a 40 per cent stake and others must have a minimum net worth of USD 1 billion.

Changes in the consortium are allowed within 45 days but the lead member cannot be changed, it added. BPCL will give buyers ready access to 14 per cent of India's oil refining capacity and about one-fourth of the fuel market share in the world's fastest-growing energy market.

BPCL has a market capitalisation of about Rs 68,223 crore and the government stake at current prices is worth about Rs 36,159 crore. The successful bidder will also have to make an open offer to other shareholders for acquiring another 26 per cent at the same price. Privatisation of BPCL is essential for meeting the record Rs 2.1 lakh crore target Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has set from disinvestment proceeds in the Budget for 2020-21.

BPCL operates four refineries in Mumbai (Maharashtra), Kochi (Kerala), Bina (Madhya Pradesh) and Numaligarh (Assam) with a combined capacity of 38.3 million tonnes per annum, which is 15 per cent of India's total refining capacity of 249.4 million tonnes. While the Numaligarh refinery will be carved out of BPCL and sold to a PSU, the new buyer of the company will get 35.3 million tonnes of refining capacity.

BPCL also owns 15,177 petrol pumps and 6,011 LPG distributor agencies in the country. Besides, it has 51 LPG (liquefied petroleum gas) bottling plants. The company distributes 21 per cent of petroleum products consumed in the country by volume as of March this year and has more than a fifth of the 250 aviation fuel stations in the country.

The government has appointed Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu India LLP as its transaction advisor for the strategic disinvestment process..

