Left Menu
Development News Edition

CIPC cancels fraud certificates to trade as essential services

The fraudulent issuing of the certificates was found during the course of the review of the essential service list of applications.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Cape Town | Updated: 31-03-2020 16:58 IST | Created: 31-03-2020 16:58 IST
CIPC cancels fraud certificates to trade as essential services
The department has introduced a portal on the website run by the CIPC to log company details only where companies comply with the regulations issued by the Minister of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs on 25 March 2020. Image Credit: Twitter(@SAgovnews)

The Companies and Intellectual Property Commission (CIPC) has canceled fraudulent certificates allowing companies to trade as essential services during the 21-day national lockdown.

"Businesses in the CIPC database that are not eligible to continue operations during the lockdown have had their certificates canceled and will be handed over to the South African Police Services for further investigation and potential prosecution," said the Department of Trade and Industry (dti) on Tuesday.

The fraudulent issuing of the certificates was found during the course of the review of the essential service list of applications.

"The Companies and Intellectual Property Commission (CIPC) has established that certain companies not designated as essential services have either fraudulently or negligently applied on the Bizportal website (www.bizportal.gov.za)," said the department.

The department has introduced a portal on the website run by the CIPC to log company details only where companies comply with the regulations issued by the Minister of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs on 25 March 2020.

This follows the earlier announcement that businesses that will be allowed to provide essential services during the 21-day national lockdown would be required to seek approval from the dti.

It is a criminal offense for any business to continue operating during the lockdown period if it is not providing an essential service, as defined in the applicable regulations and direction unless such business can be operated using work-from-home arrangements.

It is also a criminal offense for any business, which misrepresents the nature of its operations in order to obtain a CIPC certificate.

"The CIPC, upon review, has established that pubs, taverns, restaurants, fast food places, pizza parlors and the like have registered to continue operating during the lockdown, in violation of the applicable regulations as per the essential service list. These businesses are not eligible to continue operating during the lockdown period in terms of the regulations and directions issued by the government."

The dti said the operation of any essential service is subject to full compliance with the applicable lockdown regulations and that a company falls within the scope of essential services, as defined in the regulations.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

AYUSH Ministry initiates work on PM's advice for scientific solutions to fight COVID 19

One Punch Man Season 3 on fight involving S-Class heroes like Zombieman, Atomic Samurai

Shaktimaan to return on Doordarshan, Mukesh Khanna tweets

World Bank approves US$30.8m for digital Federated States of Micronesia project

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ayurveda for COVID 19: Professionals owe the responsibility to protect it from quacks and fake news

Indian Ayurveda professionals are lagging behind their foreign counterparts in handling quacks and protecting credentials of the Ayurveda at the time of COVID 19 pandemic. The professionals of Ayurveda cannot abjure the responsibility to co...

Education post-coronavirus: Schools to rush for more digitalization

Digital education would undoubtedly boom in the post-coronavirus world, supported by educational institutions that have discovered its efficiency during the crisis, but it is still not expected to outshine traditional classroom learning....

Public health care post-COVID 19 to go for revamping, not rebooting

Until now, the economies used to classify healthcare sector under social expenditure. However, the devastation caused by COVID 19 pandemic has upgraded public healthcare on topmost priority and core economic activity for controlling future ...

Coronavirus lockdowns to speed up long-pending revamping of supply chains

With millions of production lines impacted, business disruptions to some extent are unavoidable and the lessons learned from this turbulence will leave an everlasting impact on both global and local levels of supply chains....

Videos

Latest News

Congress should wait to see whether more coronavirus action needed -McConnell

U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell on Tuesday said U.S. lawmakers should wait and see whether a fourth congressional effort was needed to respond to the nations coronavirus outbreak and its impact.McConnell, speaking on syndicated ...

Huawei Revolutionised the Wearable Segment in India with its Huawei Watch GT 2 #OneCharge2Weeks

New Delhi, Delhi, India NewsVoir Watch is powered by Kirin A1, Worlds first chipset exclusively launched for wearables promises 2-week battery after one charge Available in two variants- 42mm with 1.2 inch AMOLED Display and 46mm varian...

INTERVIEW-Coronavirus surveillance poses long-term privacy threat, U.N. expert warns

By Umberto Bacchi TBILISI, March 31 Thomson Reuters Foundation - S urveillance measures rolled out across the world as governments try curb the spread of coronavirus could cause lasting damage to the right to privacy, a United Nations exper...

Around 470,000 firms in Germany applied for short-time work - Labour Office

Around 470,000 companies in Germany have applied for a government short-time work scheme in March due to coronavirus, the Federal Labour Office said on Tuesday, adding requests had come from many sectors, especially retail, hotels and cater...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020