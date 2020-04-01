Left Menu
Development News Edition

China stocks firm as fresh stimulus hopes lift risk appetite

Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 01-04-2020 10:17 IST | Created: 01-04-2020 10:13 IST
China stocks firm as fresh stimulus hopes lift risk appetite
Representative image Image Credit: Piqsels

China stocks on Wednesday started the second quarter of the year on a firm note, as investors expected more stimulus measures to counter the economic impact from the coronavirus pandemic.

** At the midday break, the Shanghai Composite index was up 0.3% at 2,758.66 points. ** China's blue-chip CSI300 index rose 0.69%, with its financial sector sub-index higher by 0.88%, the consumer staples sector down 0.11%, the real estate index climbed 1.92% and the healthcare sub-index down 0.69%.

** Chinese H-shares listed in Hong Kong dipped 0.29% to 9,567.19, while the Hang Seng Index was down 0.92% at 23,385.41. ** China will step up fiscal and monetary policy adjustments to combat the impact of the global coronavirus outbreak, state media reported on Tuesday, quoting a cabinet meeting chaired by Premier Li Keqiang.

** Fresh measures by Beijing on infrastructure funding, targeted credit for SMEs, and EV subsidies echoed the view that the Politburo meeting on Friday has given a green light to more policy responses, both fiscal firepower, and monetary policy tools, analysts at Morgan Stanley said in a report. ** China's factory activity improved in March after plunging a month earlier, a private survey showed on Wednesday, but the bare minimal growth highlighted the intense pressure facing businesses as the global coronavirus pandemic shuts down many countries.

** China will start releasing information from Wednesday on coronavirus patients who show no-disease symptoms, ordering them into quarantine for 14 days, a health official said, after the mainland witnessed its first rise in infections in five days. ** Around the region, MSCI's Asia ex-Japan stock index was weaker by 0.06%, while Japan's Nikkei index was down 1.75%.

** The yuan was quoted at 7.0886 per U.S. dollar, 0.11% weaker than the previous close of 7.081. ** As of 0414 GMT, China's A-shares were trading at a premium of 26.18% over the Hong Kong-listed H-shares.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

AYUSH Ministry initiates work on PM's advice for scientific solutions to fight COVID 19

Govt extends last date of bidding for stake sale in BPCL by more than a month to June 13: Official notice.

Malaysia calls on women to 'stop nagging, use makeup' in coronavirus advice

Magnitude 6.3 earthquake strikes Southern Idaho, U.S. - EMSC

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Globalization post-coronavirus to get a hit, self-sufficiency paradigm to rule

The massive scale of coronavirus outbreak, accompanied by uncertainty and fear, could lead to new behaviors and beliefs in the 21st-century population that is empowered with the internet....

Ayurveda for COVID 19: Professionals owe the responsibility to protect it from quacks and fake news

Indian Ayurveda professionals are lagging behind their foreign counterparts in handling quacks and protecting credentials of the Ayurveda at the time of COVID 19 pandemic. The professionals of Ayurveda cannot abjure the responsibility to co...

Education post-coronavirus: Schools to rush for more digitalization

Digital education would undoubtedly boom in the post-coronavirus world, supported by educational institutions that have discovered its efficiency during the crisis, but it is still not expected to outshine traditional classroom learning....

Videos

Latest News

Former US Davis Cup captain Patrick McEnroe tested positive for the coronavirus.

Former U.S. Davis Cup captain Patrick McEnroe says in a video posted on social media that he tested positive for the coronavirus. McEnroe, younger brother of eight-time major champion John, said he did a drive-through test in upstate New Yo...

Fake infrared thermometers, materials used for making sanitisers seized in Karnataka

Two persons were arrested for allegedly selling fake infrared forehead thermometers and manufacturing sanitisers illegally, police said. The Central Crime Branch police arrested the two on Tuesday night and seized a huge cache of fake therm...

UPDATE 1-Macau's gaming revenues tumble 80% in March, hit by coronavirus

Gambling revenue in Macau plunged 79.7 percent in March on the year, the government said on Wednesday, as casinos reeled from a lack of visitors after the worlds biggest casino hub ratcheted up curbs to battle a coronavirus pandemic.Operato...

Maruti reports 47 pc drop in March sales

The countrys largest carmaker Maruti Suzuki India MSI on Wednesday reported a 47 percent decline in sales at 83,792 units in March. The company had sold 1,58,076 units in March last year, MSI said in a statement.Domestic sales declined by 4...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020