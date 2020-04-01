Macau's gaming revenues tumble 80% in March over coronavirus impact

Macau's gaming revenues tumble 80% in March over coronavirus impactReuters | Beijing | Updated: 01-04-2020 10:25 IST | Created: 01-04-2020 10:22 IST
Gambling revenue in Macau plunged 79.7 percent in March year-on-year, with casinos reeling from a lack of visitors in the world's biggest casino hub after authorities intensified measures to contain the coronavirus outbreak.
March's figure of 5.3 billion patacas ($664 million) was in line with analyst expectations of a drop of around 80%-82%.
