Macau's gaming revenues tumble 80% in March over coronavirus impact

Gambling revenue in Macau plunged 79.7 percent in March year-on-year, with casinos reeling from a lack of visitors in the world's biggest casino hub after authorities intensified measures to contain the coronavirus outbreak.

March's figure of 5.3 billion patacas ($664 million) was in line with analyst expectations of a drop of around 80%-82%.

