Adani Enterprises bags Rs 867 crore hybrid annuity road project from NHAI

Adani Enterprises has bagged a Rs 867 crore hybrid annuity road project from the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) under Bharatmala Pariyojana. The four-laning of 47 km Nanasa to Pidgaon section of NH-47 in Madhya Pradesh will be done in two years while the operation period is 15 years. Bharatmala Pariyojana is a government-funded road and highways project.

With this project award, Adani Group will have a total of five NHAI road projects under hybrid annuity mode spanning in states of Chhattisgarh, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh. The company said it is focused on incubating successful businesses to address the country's growing appetite for infrastructure. Regarding our vision of nation-building, it remains committed to building infrastructure to boost India's socio-economic growth.

"Adani Enterprises will continue to evaluate and bid for attractive opportunities in the transport sector which generates value for stakeholders," it said in a statement. "The Group will use its expertise and experience of setting up complex and mammoth infrastructure projects in record time and to world-class quality standards and also successfully operating them." (ANI)

