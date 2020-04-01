Left Menu
KIOCL contributes Rs 10 crore towards PM CARES Fund

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-04-2020 12:09 IST | Created: 01-04-2020 12:09 IST
State-owned KIOCL on Wednesday said it will contribute Rs 10 crore towards the PM CARES Fund to fight the coronavirus pandemic in India. The employees of the PSU have also offered one day’s salary towards the fund, according to M V Subba Rao, Chairman and Managing Director of the company.

"Our contribution to fight the pandemic is Rs 10.1 crore. The aid would be extended to the PM CARES Fund to contain COVID-19 virus outbreak in our country," he said. Most of the staff is working from home and only necessary operations are on at the unit, he said adding that those on duty including the Central Industrial Security Force staff have been provided with proper safety equipment and the premises are being sanitised on a regular basis.

Besides, food packets, hygienic products such as masks, hand sanitisers and other medical facilities are being provided to the communities living near the KIOCL's unit in Karnataka. Mangalore-based KIOCL (formerly known as Kudremukh Iron Ore Company Limited), under Ministry of Steel, is in the business of iron ore mining, its beneficiation and pelletisation in Karnataka.

