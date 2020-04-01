Experion Developers donates Rs 1.85 crore to PM CARES Fund

FDI-funded realty firm Experion Developers on Wednesday said it has donated Rs 1.85 crore to PM CARES Fund for fighting the coronavirus pandemic. In addition to the Rs 1.85-crore contribution, Experion Developers has extended the material supply of medicines and essential items to the Municipal Corporation of Gurgaon (MCG), the company said in a statement. The firm has also contributed Rs 20 lakh to Haryana Corona Relief Fund. The Gurugram-based company is backed by Singapore’s Experion Holdings, which is the real estate investing arm of the USD 2.5 billion AT Holdings group of companies

It is developing township, housing and commercial projects mainly in Gurugram, Haryana, Amritsar, Punjab and Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.