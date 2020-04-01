Left Menu
PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 01-04-2020 12:34 IST
Arcil pledges Rs 1.5 crore to PM-Cares Fund

The country's oldest asset reconstruction firm Arcil on Wednesday said it has committed Rs 1.5 crore to support the fight against novel coronavirus pandemic. It has donated Rs one crore to the Prime Minister's Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations Fund (PM-Cares Fund), and has given Rs 25 lakh to the CM relief fund-Covid 19 for Maharashtra, the company said in a statement.

It further said Rs 25 lakh will be parked for future preventive measures to contain the virus spread. The company's employees will also donate voluntarily to PM Cares Fund.

The PM Cares Fund was set up on March 28 to raise money for combating coronavirus outbreak and to provide relief to the affected..

